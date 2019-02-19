Podcast from Amedeo's with NC State basketball legend Lou Pucillo
In 1959, Lou Pucillo was named the ACC Athlete of the Year and Basketball Player of the Year, and he was an All-American selection. Pucillo is now in both the NC State and North Carolina Sports Hall of Fames.
Pucillo joined The Wolfpacker for a fun podcast from Amedeo's, which has a booth in the restaurant named in his honor.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
