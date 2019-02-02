Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-02 08:24:48 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 2

Jacey Zembal
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics uses Debbie Yow's formula to find her successor

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Four-star DE Desmond Evans has NC State high on his list

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Boo Corrigan's introductory press conference

• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State is confident late in games. How well is the Wolfpack playing in the final minutes?

• Technician — NC State’s Manny Perez earns move to former European champions Celtic

• Technician — NC State stays perfect in ACC with ranked win over Virginia

• Technician — Undefeated Wolfpack returns home to take on rival Heels

• GoPack.com — Pack Closes Homestand with Visit from 12th-ranked Hokies

• GoPack.com — NC State Men Defeat No. 2 Texas and No. 15 Arizona, Wolfpack Women Pick Up Win Over Wildcats

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Posts Season-High Score at 5th-Ranked LSU

• GoPack.com — #8 @PackWrestles Comes Away with 23-17 Road Win at #23 Virginia

• GoPack.com — No. 14 Wolfpack Improves to 6-0 with Doubleheader Sweep

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

