Four-star defensive end Desmond Evans from Sanford (N.C.) Lee County High has been a known commodity since he was a freshman in high school, which is when NC State offered him a scholarship. Now his time in the full recruiting spotlight has arrived.

With approaching 20 offers, Evans is one the most sought-after in-state prospects in the 2020 class. Colleges have been stopping by his high school and watching him play basketball games. Yet Evans continues to take everything in stride.

When asked if recruiting was getting overwhelming, he replied simply, “Not really.”