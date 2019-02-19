The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 19
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NC State basketball finishes daunting stretch
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: New NC State sophomore commit Terquavion Smith
• The Wolfpacker — Bracketology update: NC State flirting with the bubble
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Terquavion Smith finds ideal fit with NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands sophomore Terquavion Smit
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: It’s Duke, then everyone else
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Wes Moore talks about the Wolfpack’s loss to Notre Dame
• Raleigh News & Observer — No. 5 Notre Dame has too much firepower for No. 9 N.C. State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Bowman, BC visit NC State
• Greensboro News-Record — Ogunbowale, No. 5 Notre Dame beat No. 9 N.C. State 95-72
• Fayetteville Observer — Dennis Smith Jr. returns to his basketball roots at Seabrook Park
• Fayetteville Observer — PHOTOS: Dennis Smith, Jr., unveils two refurbished basketball courts
• Technician — Dennis Smith Jr. highlights basketball pros
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Don’t look in the past for the GOAT
• Technician — Wolfpack women set to compete for ACC title
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball outlasted by Irish in Play4Kay game
• GoPack.com — #9/11 NC State Falls to #5/6 Notre Dame in 14th Annual Play4Kay Game
• GoPack.com — TJ Warren to be Honored Sunday
• GoPack.com — No. 21 #Pack9 to Open Five-Game Road Stretch at Elon Tuesday
• GoPack.com — Pack in Second Place Heading Into Final Round of Puerto Rico Classic
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Picks Up Third ACC Rookie of the Week Honor
Tweets of the day
After a great career at NC State, Ryan Finley is making the jump to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/kxkz2MrKFw— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 18, 2019
Props to @Dennis1SmithJr, @UnderArmour and @UAbasketball for taking on this project. The before and after pictures are incredible: pic.twitter.com/r4VnD6GJmt— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 19, 2019
.@PackFootball Pro Day set for 11 a.m. March 27 https://t.co/caE3BT20U7— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 19, 2019
With the support of #WPN and our surrounding community, this season’s #Play4Kay game resulted in total donations of more than $200,000.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 19, 2019
A huge thank you to all who were involved in helping us to continue to support the @KayYowFund. pic.twitter.com/QVTZBNxhl1
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook