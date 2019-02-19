Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 19

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NC State basketball finishes daunting stretch

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: New NC State sophomore commit Terquavion Smith

• The Wolfpacker — Bracketology update: NC State flirting with the bubble

• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Terquavion Smith finds ideal fit with NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands sophomore Terquavion Smit

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC power rankings: It’s Duke, then everyone else

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Wes Moore talks about the Wolfpack’s loss to Notre Dame

• Raleigh News & Observer — No. 5 Notre Dame has too much firepower for No. 9 N.C. State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Bowman, BC visit NC State

• Greensboro News-Record — Ogunbowale, No. 5 Notre Dame beat No. 9 N.C. State 95-72

• Fayetteville Observer — Dennis Smith Jr. returns to his basketball roots at Seabrook Park

• Fayetteville Observer — PHOTOS: Dennis Smith, Jr., unveils two refurbished basketball courts

• Technician — Dennis Smith Jr. highlights basketball pros

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Don’t look in the past for the GOAT

• Technician — Wolfpack women set to compete for ACC title

• Technician — NC State women’s basketball outlasted by Irish in Play4Kay game

• GoPack.com — #9/11 NC State Falls to #5/6 Notre Dame in 14th Annual Play4Kay Game

• GoPack.com — TJ Warren to be Honored Sunday

• GoPack.com — No. 21 #Pack9 to Open Five-Game Road Stretch at Elon Tuesday

• GoPack.com — Pack in Second Place Heading Into Final Round of Puerto Rico Classic

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Picks Up Third ACC Rookie of the Week Honor

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}