Scouting video: New NC State sophomore commit Terquavion Smith
WILSON — Farmville (N.C.) Central sophomore guard Terquavion Smith verbally committed to NC State on Monday, and The Wolfpacker has some fresh video of him.
Smith was part of a high-flying group of Jaguars that cruised to a 95-61 win at Wilson (N.C.) Beddingfield High last Tuesday. Farmville Central is 24-0 entering its conference tournament this week, with an expected home game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Smith exceeded his season statistics with 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three turnovers in the victory. He went 9 of 17 from the field, but was 1 of 7 on three-pointers.
Here are three things we learned from watching Smith:
