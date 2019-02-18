NC State had zeroed in on Farmville (N.C.) Central High sophomore wing Terquavion Smith, and the hard work paid off Monday.

Smith verbally committed to NC State over East Carolina, informing coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson, who was the point man on his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder was offered by the Wolfpack on Sept. 29, and has been a steady unofficial visitor ever since. He played with CP3 15s last spring and summer.

The Wolfpacker will have reaction from Smith and Farmville Central coach Larry Williford coming up. The 24--0 Jaguars play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in its conference tournament. Smith is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.