The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Kevin Keatts and player development
• The Wolfpacke — What NFL Draft analysts are saying about NC State nose tackle Alim McNeill
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2021 season preview: Lineup
• Technician — Pack look back: Richard Howell
• Technician — Women’s basketball heads to Camel City for matchup with Demon Deacons
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s soccer beats Campbell, remains perfect in spring season
• GoPack.com — Softball kicks off 2021 season
• GoPack.com — Pack starts road stretch with trip to Pitt
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer defeats Campbell, 1-0
Tweets Of The Day
Congrats to Breon Pass for breaking Reidsville’s ALL-TIME Leading Scorer record tonight! Breon also broke the Rockingham County scoring record! @PassBreon pic.twitter.com/wDEVoQhsNg— Reidsville Basketball (@ReidsvilleBB) February 17, 2021
Congratulations to NC State commit, Jessica Timmons, for breaking the Mecklenburg County scoring record tonight! The 28 year old record was previously held by Tiffani Johnson who scored 2,159 points. @CarolinaGHoops @WorldExposureWB @coachkent02 @Coach_Rick57 pic.twitter.com/WkzXSkJ5uo— Indy Girls Basketball (@IndependenceGBB) February 17, 2021
ACC Hoops lines for Wednesday— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) February 16, 2021
Pitt -4 vs NC State O/U 143.5
Duke -5 @ Wake Forest O/U 144.5
UNC -14 vs Northeastern O/U 134.5
Louisville -5 vs Syracuse O/U 138.5
Pitt is 0-4 against NC State in the past two seasons, but three of those four games have been decided by 6 points or less.— Jim Hammett (@JimHammett) February 17, 2021
Blessed and honored to receive an offer to play 🏈 at NC State University. @CoachTonyGibson @StateCoachD @3DMocha @MHSFBFAMILY pic.twitter.com/qhYnIHxvDB— Daniel Martin (@Mr_DanielMartin) February 16, 2021
The USA Today's coaching salary database had assistant salary pool numbers for 2020 season for these ACC teams, Clemson $7.64, Florida State, $5.36, North Carolina $4.87, Louisville $4.56, NC State $3.96, UVa $3.57 and Georgia Tech $3.23, Virginia Tech's was $3.59 in 2020— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) February 16, 2021
Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce tells @TheUndefeated he is returning to Atlanta for the expected birth of his second child over the coming days. Pierce expects to miss the next two games both at Boston. Associate head coach Nate McMillan will coach in Pierce’s absence.— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 16, 2021
Marlins acquiring RHP John Curtiss from Rays for 1B Evan Edwards, sources tell @TheAthletic. Edwards was a fourth-round pick out of NC State in 2019.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 17, 2021
Blessed to be named The 2020 Palmetto Champions Overall Lineman of the Year as well as The Palmetto Champions 5-A Lower State Lineman of the Year!! #ChapinGrit #HTT @CoachJGentry— Thornton Gentry (@GentryThornton) February 16, 2021
Feb. 15, 2019: NC State baseball wins their season-opener 8-2 over Bucknell. The 2021 edition of #Pack9 starts Friday at 3 p.m. against VMI. pic.twitter.com/EeDeJmK3sJ— David Tracey (@davidtracey_) February 17, 2021
Video Of The Day
——
