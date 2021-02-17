 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 17
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-17 07:52:42 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 17

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 17.



NC State Wolfpack basketball recruit Breon Pass
Breon Pass set the all-time scoring record for Rockingham County. (Rivals.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Pittsburgh

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Kevin Keatts and player development

• The Wolfpacke — What NFL Draft analysts are saying about NC State nose tackle Alim McNeill

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack baseball 2021 season preview: Lineup

• Technician — Pack look back: Richard Howell

• Technician — Women’s basketball heads to Camel City for matchup with Demon Deacons

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s soccer beats Campbell, remains perfect in spring season

• GoPack.com — Softball kicks off 2021 season

• GoPack.com — Pack starts road stretch with trip to Pitt

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer defeats Campbell, 1-0

• GoPack.com — Anna Rogers named ACC Player of the Week

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

