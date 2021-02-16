 Matt's weekly matters column: NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts and player development
Matt's weekly matters: Kevin Keatts and player development

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
I was recently asked, how does NC State fourth-year head coach Kevin Keatts rate as a developer of talent?

It’s certainly a limited sample size, but my answer is simple: I think so far it looks pretty good.

That may be hard to see during a tough season like the one the Wolfpack is currently enduring, but hear out the evidence, first.

NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts
Keatts' track record developing talent is actually pretty good. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

• Guard Markell Johnson averaged 4.0 points, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game while playing 20.4 minutes per contest in 30 games, including three starts, as a freshman, which was the last season that Mark Gottfried coached for the Wolfpack.

The following year, the first for Keatts, Johnson averaged 8.9 points and a league-high 7.3 assists to go with 1.7 steals. As a junior, Johnson contributed 12.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting a career-best 48.8 percent from the field, including 42.2 percent on threes, and 74.7 percent at the line.

Johnson made 12 of 48 three-pointers as a freshman. That junior year, he was 68 of 161.

Although a shooting slump as a senior diminished some of his numbers, he still averaged a career-best 12.8 points and 1.9 steals and was leading the ACC with 6.8 assists when the season was shut down prematurely. He was named second-team All-ACC.

