NC State has unique connection to junior safety Cortez Redding

It’s always good to get to know the parents during the recruiting process, but new NC State safeties coach Charlton Warren has a unique situation on that old adage.

Warren attended Forest Park (Ga.) High and that gives him an advantage in recruiting one of the top safeties in the class of 2026.

Junior safety Cortez Redding, who is a Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2026 at Jonesboro (Ga.) High, has quickly become a top NC State target. He is ranked No. 45 overall in Georgia and the No. 27 safety nationally.