The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore running back Evan Pryor has pick of colleges
• The Wolfpacker — Running back Jaquan Snipes is on NC State's radar
• The Wolfpacker — Versatile Trenton Simpson has blown up in recruiting
• The Wolfpacker — Will Shipley's family ties to NC State runs deep
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football scholarship situation
• Technician — Wilson, Bailey lead talented Wolfpack infield
• Technician — 'He’s a coach’s dream': Collin Shick shines on court, classroom for Pack men’s tennis
• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to bounce back after a series of losses
• Technician — Women’s tennis falls to Georgia, Washington in first ITA Championship appearance
• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State Athletics needs strong finish to 2018-19
• GoPack.com — Klyman Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List
Tweets of the day
Why would you not want to play in front of the greatest fan base in the country! All we do is sell out. #1Pack1Goal #Finishthehunt #Futureearnings pic.twitter.com/N8vdLngCLW— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) February 12, 2019
Had been a quality control coach at NC State: https://t.co/H0VqqxmSzw— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 11, 2019
Congratulations to @desevans10 coming in as the #2 college football prospect in the country!#poweredbyunderarmour #gbms #teamfeltonbasketball #nostudentloans https://t.co/LxqZJHTZEw— TeamFeltonSports (@TeamFeltonBBall) February 12, 2019
Quote of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook