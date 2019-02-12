Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 07:18:17 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 12

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore running back Evan Pryor has pick of colleges

• The Wolfpacker — Running back Jaquan Snipes is on NC State's radar

• The Wolfpacker — Versatile Trenton Simpson has blown up in recruiting

• The Wolfpacker — Will Shipley's family ties to NC State runs deep

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football scholarship situation

• Technician — Wilson, Bailey lead talented Wolfpack infield

• Technician — 'He’s a coach’s dream': Collin Shick shines on court, classroom for Pack men’s tennis

• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to bounce back after a series of losses

• Technician — Women’s tennis falls to Georgia, Washington in first ITA Championship appearance

• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State Athletics needs strong finish to 2018-19

• GoPack.com — Klyman Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Collin is — regardless of tennis — the best student we have on the team. Because of his high academic success, he is able to spend a lot of time and focus on his tennis."
— NC State men's tennis coach Kyle Spencer on sophomore Collin Shick in the Technician

——

