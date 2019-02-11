Ticker
Running back Jaquan Snipes is on NC State's radar

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Snipes has rushed for 3,092 yards over the past two seasons combined.
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

If you are looking for a productive running back in the state of North Carolina in the 2020 class — Jaquan Snipes from Randleman (N.C.) High is a good starting point.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot, 187-pounder rushed 168 times for 1,251 yards (7.4 yards per rush) and 21 touchdowns in 13 games. He upped all those totals a season ago, running 272 carries for 1,821 yards (6.7 yards a run) and 25 scores in 13 games. He had 12 100-yard running games throughout the year and helped Randleman win its first 12 games before falling in the second round of the 2-A state playoffs.

