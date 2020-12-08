The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 8
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Analyzing NC State Wolfpack football’s bowl possibilities
• The Wolfpacker — Best and worst from NC State’s win over Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — NC State-Michigan basketball game Wednesday postponed
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: QBU takes center stage again
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women’s basketball tema has its highest ranking in 20 years
• Raleigh News & Observer — The NC State basketball game at Michigan is off. You probably already know why
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball’s matchup with Michigan postponed due to COVID-19 issues
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State coach Dave Doeren can dance. Well, sort of
• Fayetteville Observer — Bowl projections: NC State head to Florida?
• Fayetteville Observer — Former NC State wrestler joins FTCC staff
• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State’s basketball game against Michigan in ACC-Big Ten Challenge postponed
• Technician — Red-hot women’s basketball looks to continue the streak against Elon
• Technician — NC State offense uses big first half lead en route to victory over Georgia Tech
• Technician — Wolfpack red zone defense goes just enough to earn passing grades
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack jumps to No. 4 in AP poll
• GoPack.com — Pack claims pair of ACC Player of the Week honors
• GoPack.com — Kayla Jones named ACC Player of the Week
• GoPack.com — NC State’s game at Michigan postponed
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack set to host 2021 ITA Kickoff Weekend
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan and NC State have officially postponed Wednesday's game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge due to issues related to COVID-19, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 7, 2020
Per sources, Michigan and Toledo are finalizing plans to play Wednesday in Ann Arbor.— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) December 8, 2020
The matchup will replace Michigan-NC State on the schedule and complete U-M’s non-conference slate.
Toledo is 3-2 and the highest rated MAC team on KenPom (101).
How the ACC bowl order is shaping up for NC State and UNC .. https://t.co/gDgBi7eZ4w pic.twitter.com/K8KwnQrDhh— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) December 7, 2020
After knocking off the top-ranked team on the road ... @PackWomensBball is now No. 4 in the Associated Press poll.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 7, 2020
Here's the breakdown of first-place voting.— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) December 7, 2020
Yes, UConn WBB got two first-place votes despite being the only team of this group to not play a game yet. So that's a choice. pic.twitter.com/sQPp9wx8NI
Payton Wilson is named as the ACC Linebacker of the Week and Christopher Dunn as its co-specialist of the week.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 7, 2020
My top performing coaches of WEEK 14:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 7, 2020
1-Jamey Chadwell/Chad Staggs, @CoastalFootball
2-Larry Johnson/Kevin Wilson, @OhioStateFB
3-David Shaw, @StanfordFball
4-Karl Dorrell, @CUBuffsFootball
5-Dave Doeren, @PackFootball
6-Gary Patterson, @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/cDIFxXYTSP
Hmmmm....6 ACC Kickers are among 20 semifinalists for Lou Groza Award (nation's top kicker.)@PackFootball's Christopher Dunn isn't one??? @The2018PK was 12-15 FG (including two 53 yarders) & 40-40 XP.— Jeff Gravley (@JGravleySPORTS) December 7, 2020
Just keep kicking Chris...
Get your officially licensed Nyghtmare shirts + hoodies! #wearthemoment— Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) December 7, 2020
Licensed @BreakingT https://t.co/dvg7y45S8e
Thank you for all the love and support ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Xf9csEyFam
Sources have confirmed to @HoopAnalysisNet that former Georgetown and NC State big man Omer Yurtseven has reached a training camp agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder. #NBA #NBATwitter— Brett Siegel (@brettsiegel13) December 8, 2020
Video Of The Day
"Don't give up. Don't ever give up."— ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 7, 2020
Jim Valvano's words still inspire us today. pic.twitter.com/5VAEpXyLdX
——
