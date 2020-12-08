 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 8
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-08 07:52:21 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 8

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Dec. 8.


NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts and guard Devon Daniels
Kevin Keatts and NC State will not have a game Wednesday against Michigan.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Analyzing NC State Wolfpack football’s bowl possibilities

• The Wolfpacker — Best and worst from NC State’s win over Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — NC State-Michigan basketball game Wednesday postponed

• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: QBU takes center stage again

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women’s basketball tema has its highest ranking in 20 years

• Raleigh News & Observer — The NC State basketball game at Michigan is off. You probably already know why

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball’s matchup with Michigan postponed due to COVID-19 issues

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State coach Dave Doeren can dance. Well, sort of

• Fayetteville Observer — Bowl projections: NC State head to Florida?

• Fayetteville Observer — Former NC State wrestler joins FTCC staff

• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State’s basketball game against Michigan in ACC-Big Ten Challenge postponed

• Technician — Red-hot women’s basketball looks to continue the streak against Elon

• Technician — NC State offense uses big first half lead en route to victory over Georgia Tech

• Technician — Wolfpack red zone defense goes just enough to earn passing grades

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack jumps to No. 4 in AP poll

• GoPack.com — Pack claims pair of ACC Player of the Week honors

• GoPack.com — Kayla Jones named ACC Player of the Week

• GoPack.com — NC State’s game at Michigan postponed

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack set to host 2021 ITA Kickoff Weekend

{{ article.author_name }}