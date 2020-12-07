NC State has five former starting quarterbacks now playing in the NFL. Only Sunday, they all played: • Jacoby Brissett (2014-15) was used in his short-yardage role for the Indianapolis Colts and ran twice for a yard during a 26-20 win at the Houston Texans. • Ryan Finley (2017-19) came in for an injured Brandon Allen to quarterback the final series of the game for the Cincinnati Bengals in a 19-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins. Finley completed 6 of 7 passes for 40 yards, although he also threw an interception. • Mike Glennon (2009-12) made his second straight start Jacksonville and completed 28 of 42 passes for 280 yard and a touchdown with two interceptions. Jaguars' head coach Doug Marrone said that Glennon would continue to start, at least for another week, after Jacksonville lost 27-24 in overtime at the Minnesota Vikings. • Philip Rivers (2000-03) completed 27 of 35 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns without an interception to accumulate a passer rating of 119.3 in the Colts' win Sunday. Rivers continues to tough out a foot injury that will require offseason surgery. • Russell Wilson (2008-10) was 27-of-43 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown with one interception while also running seven times for 45 yards in the Seahawks' surprising home loss to the New York Giants.

A smiling Philip Rivers is the elder statesman of QBU in the NFL. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 13

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 91 snaps to help the 6-6 Vikings to a 27-24 overtime home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … The Vikings rushed for 145 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry … They allowed four sacks and 14 quarterback hurries … Has started every game this season.

* Garrett Bradbury allowed zero pressures and had a pass blocking grade above 80 for the second time in his career.

* Brian O’Neill struggled in pass protection but had an elite 91.3 run blocking grade

* 🤡 was second on the team with three pressures on 20 PR snaps — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 7, 2020

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Played in his seventh game of the season by logging four snaps in the 8-4 Colts’ 26-20 win at the Houston Texans … Ran two times for a yard … For the season, he is 2-of-7 passing for 17 yards while also running 11 times for 15 yards and three touchdowns.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: The 4-8 Panthers had a bye week … Has 36 tackles (23 solo and four for loss), an interception, four passes broken up and a quarterback hurry in nine games, eight of them starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker had two tackles (one solo) plus a quarterback hurry during the 4-8 Broncos’ 22-16 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs … Has 38 tackles (19 solo, nine for loss and 7.5 sacks) and 17 quarterback hurries in 12 games, all starts … Tied for 11th in the league in sacks.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted three times for an average of 43.0 yards with a net of 36.3 yards as the 7-5 Raiders’ avoided an embarrassment and pulled out a last-second 31-28 victory at the winless New York Jets … Pinned the opponent inside the 20 once and had a long of 51 yards … Has 33 punts for an average of 43.9 yards (net of 40.8 yards) while placing 15 inside the 20 through 12 contests. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Came in as a reserve and completed 6 of 7 passes for 40 yards, with his one incomplete pass an interception, in the 2-9-1 Bengals' 19-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins ... Had a passer rating of 50.9 … In three games this season, he has completed 9 of 17 passes for 70 yards with two picks and rushed once for 19 yards.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: In his second start of the season, completed 28 of 42 passes for 280 yards and a touchdowns with two picks in 1-11 Jacksonville's overtime loss at the Vikings... Ran three times for nine yards and had a passer rating of 73.5 ... For the season has completed 48 of 77 passes (62.3 percent) for 515 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing five times for 15 yards and accumulating a passer rating of 84.1. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 4-7 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Announced last week his retirement from football ... Was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville’s loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Reserve had a quarterback hurry in the 5-7 Giants' 17-12 win at the Seattle Seahawks … Played 32 of 72 snaps on defense ... For the season, has 19 tackles (11 solo), one sack, one hurry and one pass break up while playing in 11 contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve running back, ran six times for 10 yards, including a touchdown, and caught all three passes thrown his way for 22 yards in the Colts’ win at the Texans … Also returned two punts for a total of 22 yards ... Played 23 of 69 snaps on offense and four more on special teams … Through 12 games, has 47 receptions for 386 yards and four touchdowns, 67 carries for 218 yards and three scores, and 21 punt returns with an average of 8.7 yards per runback.

Nyheim Hines gets in for the 5 yard TD and gives the Colts (-3) a 14-10 lead



Hines anytime TD scorer +150 ✅

pic.twitter.com/9GIEEiXCJH — Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) December 6, 2020

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: The 5-6 49ers play on Monday night, hosting the Buffalo Bills … Has played in eight games this season with one start and has nine tackles (five solo) with two passes broken up. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Back and starting after missing three games while on injured reserve, had 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Jaguars' loss at the Vikings … Played all 91 snaps on defense ... Has 68 tackles (47 solo) on the season while starting all nine contests he has played in.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 3-9 Chargers’ 45-0 home loss to the New England Patriots … Had four tackles (one solo) while playing 39 of 67 snaps on defense and five more on special teams … For the season, has 19 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in nine games, all starts. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Started and caught two of six passes thrown his way for 15 yards in 6-6 New England’s 45-0 win at the Los Angeles Chargers … Played 56 of 67 offensive snaps in the game … On the year, he has 38 receptions for 458 yards in 11 games in which he was active, and he has also thrown a touchdown pass.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Was on the practice squad this week for 3-8-1 Eagles, who lost 30-16 at the Green Bay Packers … Has four tackles, including one sack, and two quarterback hurries in four appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: For the first time this season he was not active, as the Titans lost 41-35 at home to the Cleveland Browns and fell to 8-4 … Has three stops (one solo) in seven games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started for the 11th time in 12 games this season during the Bengals' loss at the Dolphins … Had a pair of tackles (one solo) … Played 40 of 70 snaps on defense and added 10 more on special teams … Has 65 tackles (41 solo) on the season, including four for a loss, and one pass broken up.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played four snaps on special teams and one on offense in 1-11 Jacksonville’s loss at Minnesota … Has played in every game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 27 of 35 passes for 285 yards with two touchdowns while finishing with a 119.3 rating in the 8-4 Colts’ win at the Texans … Has completed 290 of 426 passes (68.1 percent) for 3,263 yards with 18 scores, nine picks and a QB rating of 96.0 through 12 contests … Ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for 11in the accuracy (minimum 100 pass attempts)

NEW @WISH_TV Philip Rivers on lingering toe/foot injury: “Shoot, I am just working each week to be out there... it is just about managing it week-to-week.”



📸 Rivers leaves Houston in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/k2mYkKRvvk — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) December 6, 2020

Colts QB Philip Rivers has won over this locker room with toughness, writes @JoelAErickson, and it was on display Sunday against the Texans: https://t.co/jr88V10sbf — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 6, 2020

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: The 11-0 Steelers play Monday night, hosting Washington… Has two receptions for five yards and three carries for eight yards in nine games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Smith-Williams and 4-8 Washington will play at Pittsburgh Monday night… Has five tackles (1.5 for loss, 0.5 sack) in eight games played this season.