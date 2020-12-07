NC State-Michigan basketball game Wednesday postponed
NC State's game against Michigan that was scheduled for this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in Ann Arbor for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge is officially postponed. The two teams will work to see if the game can be rescheduled to a later date, per a release from NC State.
The news was first reported by The Athletic's Brendan Quinn and further confirmed by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
The Wolfpack's game against UConn this past Saturday that was set to take place in Bubbleville at noon was previously canceled early Saturday morning following a positive COVID test within the Pack's traveling party, per a release from the program.
Wednesday's postponed game will mark NC State's third impacted contest this season due to positive COVID-19 cases. The Wolfpack's home game against William & Mary that was set for Nov. 30 was called off due to a positive test within the Tribe's program.
NC State currently sits at 3-0 with wins over Charleston Southern, North Florida and UMass Lowell.
The Wolfpack's next game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. against Florida Atlantic in Reynolds Coliseum.
Our game Wednesday at Michigan has been postponed. https://t.co/UNf6TTFQPo— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 7, 2020
Source: Michigan-NC State is officially canceled for Wednesday. Decision just came down.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 7, 2020
To get an idea of just how fluid this is, sources said Michigan was trying to schedule a game against UConn in an effort to replace the wobbly NC State game — because UConn also recently lost NC State as an opponent — but then UConn went on pause. Hour-by-hour with this stuff.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 7, 2020
This is correct. If Michigan schedules a one-off game for this week, that would be its final non-conference game. NC State would be off the table, unless some unforeseen finagling can occur. https://t.co/KDuBqHYsIt— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) December 7, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook