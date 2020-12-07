NC State's game against Michigan that was scheduled for this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in Ann Arbor for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge is officially postponed. The two teams will work to see if the game can be rescheduled to a later date, per a release from NC State.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Brendan Quinn and further confirmed by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

The Wolfpack's game against UConn this past Saturday that was set to take place in Bubbleville at noon was previously canceled early Saturday morning following a positive COVID test within the Pack's traveling party, per a release from the program.