 Report: NC State-Michigan basketball game Wednesday is off
NC State-Michigan basketball game Wednesday postponed

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State's game against Michigan that was scheduled for this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in Ann Arbor for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge is officially postponed. The two teams will work to see if the game can be rescheduled to a later date, per a release from NC State.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Brendan Quinn and further confirmed by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

The Wolfpack's game against UConn this past Saturday that was set to take place in Bubbleville at noon was previously canceled early Saturday morning following a positive COVID test within the Pack's traveling party, per a release from the program.

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
Head coach Kevin Keatts' squad is 3-0 in the 2020-21 season. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Wednesday's postponed game will mark NC State's third impacted contest this season due to positive COVID-19 cases. The Wolfpack's home game against William & Mary that was set for Nov. 30 was called off due to a positive test within the Tribe's program.

NC State currently sits at 3-0 with wins over Charleston Southern, North Florida and UMass Lowell.

The Wolfpack's next game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. against Florida Atlantic in Reynolds Coliseum.

