The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 5
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State's quarterbacks in 2019
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over Wisconsin
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Jericole Hellems has career night in win over UW
• The Wolfpacker — Audio/video: Kevin Keatts impressed with NC State's positive response
• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 69, Wisconsin 54
• The Wolfpacker —NC State promotes Tony Gibson to defensive coordinator
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wisconsin
• The Wolfpacker — Luke Altmyer has emerged as a top QB in the 2021 class
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 15
• Raleigh News & Observer — All boos, no flops in NC State’s bounce-back win over Wisconsin
• Raleigh News & Observer — Jericole Hellems lifts NC State to ‘Challenge’ win over Wisconsin
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State vs. Wisconsin, Dec. 4, 2019
• Fayetteville Observer —Wolfpack wears out Badgers
• Greensboro News-Record — Jeff Mills: UNCG adjusts on the fly after Kaleb Hunter's ankle injury
• Winston-Salem Journal — Penn State blows past Wake Forest to end Deacons’ trip
• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest players cleared to return after ‘significant discrepancies’ found in Disneyland incident
• GoPack.com — Unbeaten #13 Wolfpack Hosts #9 Terrapins Thursday Evening
• GoPack.com — #6 @PackWrestle Heads to Las Vegas for Cliff Keen Invitational
• GoPack.com — Hellems' Career Night Lifts Wolfpack Over Badgers, 69-54
• GoPack.com — Gibson Named Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
• GoPack.com — Rifle Sends Four to Winter Airgun Championships
• Technician — Jericole Hellems breaking out at right time for Wolfpack
• Technician — Wolfpack doesn’t flop in first nonconference Power Five game
• Technician — Manny Bates exudes confidence, swagger, defensive prowess in first year
• Technician — This Week in Sports: Dec. 5-11
• Technician — Football post mortem: What went wrong, what to look forward to
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Sticking with this football team will pay dividends
• Technician — Brown-Turner bypassing learning curve for playing time
• Technician — NC State wrestling eyes major test, opportunity in Las Vegas
Tweets of the day
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/6eAfjzbt2T— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 5, 2019
Great home visit yesterday! Special shout out to my mom for an awesome dinner. #Gopack pic.twitter.com/z2qtwUyFgm— Austin 3:16 (@AustinBlaske) December 5, 2019
Dollars over sense....Won't change as long as there is TV money involved. College coaches don't like it because it takes a home game recruiting visit off the table. Dudes are playing on Friday night. https://t.co/HoEheIQqeF— Jeff Gravley (@jgravleyWRAL) December 5, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook