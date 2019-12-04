Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Betty had two solo tackles in St. Thomas Aquinas' 42-0 home win over Venice (Fla.) High in the semifinals of the state 7A playoffs. Note: St. Thomas Aquinas will play Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High at Daytona Stadium on Dec. 14 for the 7A state championship. Season: Through 13 games, Betty has 39 tackles (30 solo), including two for loss and a sack. Team Record: 13-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country according to USA Today.

Last Game: Blaske's season is over. Season: In 11 games, Blaske had 85 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 6-5.

Last Game: Ran 13 times for 61 yards and caught five passes for 59 yards and a score in Ragsdale's 34-21 loss at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High, the defending state champ, in the third round of the 4-A playoffs. Boykin also had five tackles and returned a punt for 16 yards. Note: Boykin's next game will be the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C. on Dec. 21. Season: In 13 games, Boykin had 44 tackles (including 29 solo and four for loss) and four interceptions, and caught 49 passes for 641 yards and 16 scores. He rushed 64 times for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Boykin returned 13 punts for an average of 8.4 yards.

Team Record: 6-7.

Last Game: Coit's season is over. Note: Coit's next game will be the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., on Dec. 21. Season: In 13 games, Coit caught 55 passes for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns, and had 13 punt returns for an average of 11.8 yards and one score. Team Record: 8-5.

Last Game: Heritage's season is over. Season: In 12 games, Crabtree had 47 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed one contest with an injury. Team Record: 8-5.

Last Game: Finley's season is over. Season: He connected on 123 of 198 passes (62.1 percent) for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and rushed for a score. He has also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass. Team Record: 5-5.

Last Game: Hill's season is over. Team Record: 5-6.

Last Game: Archer's season ended with a 35-17 loss at Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High in the third round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Team Record: 9-4.



Last Game: Matan's season is over. Team Record: 8-3 and ranked No. 7 in the state of Maryland by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan's season is over. Meredith's campaign was cut short by injury. Team Record: 4-6.

Last Game: Parker's season is over. Team Record: 6-5.

Last Game: Lackawanna is preparing to play top-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Pittsburg, Kan., in the national title game for junior colleges. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. Season: 23 tackles (14 solo), including 9.5 for loss and four sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries in 10 games.

Team Record: 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Last Game: Myers Park lost at top-seeded Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High, 32-25, in the third round of the 4-AA playoffs. Rooks caught two passes for 57 yards. Note: Rooks next game is the Hall of Fame World Bowl in Mexico City on Dec. 21, which will be televised at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Season: Rooks had 54 catches for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns. Team Record: 12-1.

Last Game: Smith caught two passes for 113 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown, in Huntingtown's 21-14 home loss to Damascus (Md.) High in the semifinals of the 3A state playoffs. Season: Smith had 35 catches for 918 yards and 14 touchdowns. Team Record: 12-1.

Last Game: Caught an eight-yard pass in a 59-21 loss at top-seeded Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High in the third round of the 3-A state playoffs. Season: In 14 games, Udoh had 25 receptions for 296 yards and three scores. He also recorded 19 tackles (12 solo), including three for loss and a sack, and has posted five quarterback hurries.

Team Record: 10-4.

Last Game: Cary's season is over. Note: Vann's next game will at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game Dec. 21 in Spartanburg, S.C. Season: In 11 games, Vann had 100 tackles (42 solo), including 25 for loss and 17 sacks, and reccorded seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 4-7.