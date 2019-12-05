Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball’s 69-54 win over Wisconsin in front of 16,034 fans at PNC Arena Wednesday evening in Raleigh.

Play And Highlight Of The Game

At the time it probably did not seem as significant as perhaps it was. Senior guard Markell Johnson’s halfcourt bank shot that beat the buzzer gave NC State a 32-30 advantage at the break. It was a lead it never relinquished.



Player Of The Game

Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems is clearly a far more confident, comfortable player in year two after going through the growing pains during his rookie season. One game after Hellems set a new career high with 17 points in the Thanksgiving loss to Memphis in Brooklyn, Hellems bettered that mark by making 8 of 13 shots from the field and 4 of 6 three-pointers for 23 points. The four threes were also a new personal best for Hellems, who has now scored in double figures in five games this year and improved his season-scoring average to 10.1 points per contest. Hellems had six double-digit scoring games all last year.

The Second Half Pack

An 11-2 NC State run that began with a floater in the lane by Wolfpack junior guard Braxton Beverly with 15:32 left in the contest and ended on a three-pointer from senior forward Pat Andree a little over four minutes later gave the NC State a 53-41 lead and effectively ended the game. Wisconsin was never closer than nine points the rest of the way. NC State ended up outscoring the Badgers 37-24 after the break and held Wisconsin without a basket over the final 6:12 of the game. It is the second straight game where NCSU has outscored its opponent by more than 10 points in the second half. NC State was unable to claw out of a 16-point halftime deficit to Memphis, but it did win the second half against the Tigers 39-28.

Strong Defense

Wisconsin shot just 37.5 percent in the game, making 21 of 56 shots, including only 5 of 23 three-pointers. That is the second lowest shooting percentage given up by NC State this season behind the 37.3 percent it allowed at home to Little Rock on Nov. 23. The caveat though is this is a struggling Wisconsin offense. Its shooting percentage was actually slightly better than the 34.0 percent it shot in each of its two previous games. In a loss to New Mexico prior to playing the Wolfpack, Wisconsin was just 2 of 26 on threes. For the season, the Badgers are now shooting 29.7 percent on three pointers, which is a problem for a team that apparently fancies itself as a perimeter-shooting squad. Wisconsin averages shooting 24.3 three pointers a game. What was perhaps more legitimate was NC State scoring 69 points, one off the most given up this year by Wisconsin. The Pack shot 48.2 percent from the field, the highest allowed by the Badgers in a game this season. NC State’s six turnovers were the fewest forced by Wisconsin so far as well (and lowest tally for the Pack).

The Roger Ayers Scare

It happened right in front of The Wolfpacker’s seats on press row along the baseline. After redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk drove to the basket and lost his balance, he tumbled hard into the press table. Unfortunately, in his way was Ayers, one of the game’s three officials. Ayers appeared to get trapped in a hard fall by the metal leg of the table and Funderburk’s 225 pounds. He laid motionless under the table for a while and a stretcher was called out, but Ayers got up and continued to ref the final 8:23.

Spotted At The Game

NC State redshirt junior tight end Dylan Autenrieth was honored during an official timeout for being the Scholar Athlete of the Week. Autenrieth was also with a host of other football players who participated in the halftime Toys for Tots ceremony. Also spotted was a change in the starting lineup. Redshirt junior Devon Daniels got the start over fifth-year senior guard C.J. Bryce because Bryce missed a film session Tuesday. Head coach Kevin Keatts said that Bryce had a valid reason for why he did, but in essence Keatts added that rules are rules. Bryce came off the bench to make 5 of 6 shots and score 11 points.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-14:21: NC State 4, Wisconsin 2 14:21-10:23: NC State 11, Wisconsin 7 10:23-7:38: Wisconsin 8, NC State 4 7:38-3:07: Wisconsin 9, NC State 6 3:07-Halftime: NC State 7, Wisconsin 4 Second half 20:00-15:38: NC State 10, Wisconsin 9 15:38-10:34: NC State 13, Wisconsin 5 10:34-8:23: Wisconsin 5, NC State 3 8:23-3:33: NC State 8, Wisconsin 4 3:33-Final: NC State 3, Wisconsin 1

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Hellems: 19.2 Beverly: 7.4 Bryce: 7.3 Daniels: 6.1 Johnson: 5.7 Freshman center Manny Bates: 3.9 Funderburk: 2.6 Andree: 2.1 Freshman Max Farthing: 0.0 Freshman Chase Graham: -0.4

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. • Hellems +20 (30:28 minutes played) • Johnson +17 (35:28) • Bates +15 (19:49) • Bryce +14 (31:10) • Beverly +8 (27:47) • Daniels +6 (24:44) • Funderburk -1 (16:43) • Andree -4 (12:09) • Graham 0 (0:51) • Farthing 0 (0:51)

What The Win Means

NC State is 6-2 while Wisconsin is 4-4. It is the first time that the Pack have beaten the Badgers in four tries. Two of the three previous meetings have been in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, while the other loss came in the Sweet 16 of the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack improves to 8-12 all-time in the Challenge, including 7-3 in games played at PNC. Head coach Kevin Keatts improves to 2-1 in the Challenge. The game was broadcast on ESPN2. During the season, we’ll keep track of how NC State does on the various networks. - ACC Network Extra: 3-0 - RSN: 2-0 - ESPN2: 1-1 - ACC Network: 0-1 We will also track NC State’s records by month: - November: 5-2 - December: 1-0

Other Stats Of Note