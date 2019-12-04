Wisconsin plays at NC State (5-2 overall) at 9:15 p.m. tonight in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on ESPN2. Here is a scouting report on the Badgers.

The Badgers have only played seven games this season, but already have had some bumps in the road. Back-to-back losses to Richmond and New Mexico last week in Brooklyn, N.Y., has Wisconsin sitting at 4-3. However, UW did get a quality 77-61 win over in-state foe Marquette Nov. 17.

UW rebounded last year. It topped NC State 79-75 in Madison, Wis., and went on to finish 23-11 overall and 14-6 in the Big Ten before falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin had been a well-oiled machine until the 2017-18 season came, resulting in a 15-18 mark and some heat on second-year head coach Greg Gard.

The veteran backcourt of junior guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison have been joined by junior center Nate Reuvers as the key performers for Wisconsin.

Trice’s numbers are a little down this season, but NC State is well-versed on what he can do on the court. He went 4 of 5 from three-point land for 18 points in Wisconsin’s win over the Pack. He averaged 11.6 points per game and shot 39.0 percent from three-point land last year, but has fallen to 8.4 points a contest and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc thus far this season.

Rankings

KenPom.com has Wisconsin at No. 56 in the country this season, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Badgers at No. 16.

The Badgers are ranked No. 128 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com. In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, Wisconsin finished No. 20 in the country last year. The first NET ratings of 2019-20 should be released soon.

Shooting

Wisconsin is shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three-point land, which is a little lower than expected. The Badgers are knocking down an impressive 81.1 percent at the free throw line.

As previously mentioned, Trice isn’t shooting as well this season as a season ago. Neither is junior stretch four Aleem Ford, who made 4 of 7 three-pointers against NC State last year. He is just 7 of 30 this season. Fifth-year senior wing Brevin Pritzl comes off the bench and shoots 34.5 percent on three-pointers (10 of 29).

Rebounding

Wisconsin doesn’t have the pure size in the paint like it has enjoyed in the past, but Reuvers (6-11, 235) has stepped up this season in a variety of ways. He leads the Badgers with 5.7 rebounds per game, and Pritz, who is 6-3, is second at 5.4 caroms per contest.

The Badgers are averaging 34.9 rebounds per game with a plus-4.3 rebounding margin, and have six players averaging at least four boards per contest. They’ll get a boost when reserve center Micah Potter, an Ohio State transfer and former NC State recruiting target, becomes eligible after the first semester ends.

Defense

Scoring is always difficult against Wisconsin, and this season is no different. The Badgers are allowing 61.7 points per game, and opponents are shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent on three-pointers.

Reuvers had nine blocks against Eastern Illinois and four against St. Mary’s to help him average 2.6 on the season. He is, however, the only shot blocker on the team. Davison, who is adept at drawing charges, leads the way with 1.4 steals per game, but the Badgers only average 5.3 steals a contest.

Depth

Pritzl leads the bench crew, with some help from Green Bay transfer Trevor Anderson, who arrived as a walk-on guard, and freshman forward Tyler Wahl. The Badgers only played eight players in the loss against New Mexico.

Pritz is averaging 8.3 points in 25.0 minutes per game and has 100 career three-pointers. Anderson is a steady three-point shooter if open, but he has just five points and 12 rebounds on the season. The 6-7, 214-pound Wahl has 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 95 minutes played this season.