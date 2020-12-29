 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 29
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 29

Matt Carter
NC State Wolfpack women's basketball head coach Wes Moore
Wes Moore's women's basketball team jumped Connecticut to move into third in the AP poll. (The Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State players are ready to close 2020 on a high note in the Gator Bowl

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Philip Rivers continues to climb up record books

• The Wolfpacker — NC State guard Shakeel Moore named ACC Freshman of the Week

• The Wolfpacker — Alim McNeill makes AP All-America team

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts reflects on UNC win, looks ahead to Boston College

• Technician — NC State wresting lineup reloads after best season in school history

• Technician — Pack men’s basketball to finish calendar year with game against BC

• Technician — Pack wrestling looks to run the table in 2020-21 slate

• GoPack.com — NC State jumps to No. 3 in AP poll

• GoPack.com — Shakeel Moore named ACC Freshman of the Week

• GoPack.com — McNeill named to AP All-America second-team

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

