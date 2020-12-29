The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 29
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State players are ready to close 2020 on a high note in the Gator Bowl
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Philip Rivers continues to climb up record books
• The Wolfpacker — NC State guard Shakeel Moore named ACC Freshman of the Week
• The Wolfpacker — Alim McNeill makes AP All-America team
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts reflects on UNC win, looks ahead to Boston College
• Technician — NC State wresting lineup reloads after best season in school history
• Technician — Pack men’s basketball to finish calendar year with game against BC
• Technician — Pack wrestling looks to run the table in 2020-21 slate
• GoPack.com — NC State jumps to No. 3 in AP poll
• GoPack.com — Shakeel Moore named ACC Freshman of the Week
Tweets Of The Day
AP Top 25:— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 28, 2020
1. Stanford
2. Louisville
3. NC State
4. UConn
5. South Carolinahttps://t.co/gjFb9P793y
Things you love to see: pic.twitter.com/STyyGZDUuE— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 28, 2020
There are four ACC teams in the latest AP Top 25:— The Packline (@ThePacklinenet) December 28, 2020
#18 Florida State
#20 Duke
#23 Virginia
#24 Virginia Tech
#28 North Carolina
#30 Clemson
#34 Louisville
#37 NC State
Andy Katz has NC State at 20. Making The Wolfpack the highest ACC team in his Power 36. Good sign in the right direction. https://t.co/q3enzk3AyR— MattCoe (@_MattCoe) December 28, 2020
Alim McNeill, 2020 1st Team All- ACC, has now been immortalized on the walls at Amedeo’s Italian Restaurant. Well deserved! #GoPack #NCState #NFL #Raleigh @AlimMcneill pic.twitter.com/slBM8uLAVn— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) December 28, 2020
.@TheShakeelMoore has been named @accmbb Freshman of the Week— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 28, 2020
💪 📈💪
>>> https://t.co/eLBJcWlhSt pic.twitter.com/7nh1tZace7
Blessed To Receive an offer from NC-State University ! @ChadSimmons_ @BMitchellNCS @pete_nochta13 pic.twitter.com/TyzfV2yjAv— AMARI JACKSON ! (@Amarjackson1) December 29, 2020
Jakobi Meyers is the first WR in NFL history with 0 career TD receptions and ≥ 950 career receiving yards— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) December 28, 2020
Which also makes him the only WR with ≥ 950 receiving yards, 0 TD receptions AND 1 TD pass
Video Of The Day
Jamie Barnette is an often underrated QB in the history of @PackFootball.— The Wolfpack Place (@WolfpackPlace) December 29, 2020
The guy was a PROBLEM for defenses during his time at NC State.
Out of Roxboro, NC; the in-state stud did things on the football field not seen at the Carter until he arrived.#GoPack 🐺 pic.twitter.com/YpNidot5NX
