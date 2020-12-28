NC State Wolfpack basketball guard Shakeel Moore was named ACC Freshman of the Week Monday for his breakout performance in the 79-76 win over North Carolina last week. Moore, a 6-1, 180-pounder from Greensboro, N.C., had a season-high 17 points in just 15 minutes off of the bench in the Pack's first home win over the Tar Heels since 2013.

Freshman guard Shakeel Moore had a season-high 17 points in the 79-76 win over North Carolina on Dec. 22. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Entering the contest, Moore averaged just 5.2 points per game. In his first four collegiate contests, the 2020 class four-star made just 1-of-7 three-point attempts. On Tuesday night, however, he went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and made all three of his first-half triples. His execution from the perimeter early on in the game caused North Carolina to start closing out more aggressively in the second half, which later set up the highlight of the night. With just over 10 minutes remaining, preseason ACC Player of the Year Garrison Brooks closed out the freshman on an open look from the corner. Moore then drove right to the baseline and delivered a jaw-dropping left-handed slam dunk over 7-1 Tar Heels center Walker Kessler.