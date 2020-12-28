NC State guard Shakeel Moore named ACC Freshman of the Week
NC State Wolfpack basketball guard Shakeel Moore was named ACC Freshman of the Week Monday for his breakout performance in the 79-76 win over North Carolina last week.
Moore, a 6-1, 180-pounder from Greensboro, N.C., had a season-high 17 points in just 15 minutes off of the bench in the Pack's first home win over the Tar Heels since 2013.
.@TheShakeelMoore has been named @accmbb Freshman of the Week— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 28, 2020
💪 📈💪
>>> https://t.co/eLBJcWlhSt pic.twitter.com/7nh1tZace7
🐺 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🐺 @TheShakeelMoore balled out for @PackMensBball last week ‼️— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) December 28, 2020
He scored a season-best 17 points and recorded 2 steals in a 79-76 win over UNC. pic.twitter.com/5EyHYpgrTw
Entering the contest, Moore averaged just 5.2 points per game.
In his first four collegiate contests, the 2020 class four-star made just 1-of-7 three-point attempts. On Tuesday night, however, he went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and made all three of his first-half triples.
His execution from the perimeter early on in the game caused North Carolina to start closing out more aggressively in the second half, which later set up the highlight of the night.
With just over 10 minutes remaining, preseason ACC Player of the Year Garrison Brooks closed out the freshman on an open look from the corner. Moore then drove right to the baseline and delivered a jaw-dropping left-handed slam dunk over 7-1 Tar Heels center Walker Kessler.
SHAKEEL MOORE TAKES OFF! ✈️🐰#ACCMBB | @PackMensBball @TheShakeelMoore pic.twitter.com/041gcnyQWA— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 23, 2020
Most of Moore's excellence to this point in the season has come on the defensive end.
He's currently second on the team with 12 steals and has a steal percentage of 7.3, which means that 7.3 percent of the Wolfpack's defensive possessions have ended in a Moore steal when he's on the floor.
