Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers long ago moved into some exclusive company among signal callers in the NFL, and Sunday was just another moment of vindication in his long, great career. Rivers only threw one touchdown pass, and the Colts suffered what could prove to be a costly 28-24 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers, but in the process Rivers moved into fifth place all-time in scoring tosses with 420, tying Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Rivers, currently in his 17th season overall and first with the Colts, is also fifth all-time in the NFL in passing yards (63,276) and passes completed (5,261). Here is a look at how Pack pros fared in week 16.

Rivers and the Colts lost at Pittsburgh on Sunday. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 16

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 64 snaps for the 6-9 Vikings in a 52-33 loss at the New Orleans Saints … The Vikings rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns while it averaged 5.3 yards per carry … They allowed two sacks and nine quarterback hurries … Has started every game this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Played in his 10th game of the season by logging a snap on offense in the 10-5 Colts’ 28-24 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers … Ran once for a yard … For the season, he is 2-of-8 passing for 17 yards while also running 15 times for 16 yards and three touchdowns.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety for the 5-10 Panthers in its 20-13 win at Washington … Made four tackles, including two solo, while playing all 71 snaps on defense and adding one more on special teams ... Has 51 tackles (33 solo and four for loss), an interception, four passes broken up and a quarterback hurry in 12 games, 11 of them starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The Pro Bowler was inactive due to injury for the 5-10 Broncos’ 19-16 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers … Has 42 tackles (26 solo, nine for loss and 7.5 sacks) and 18 quarterback hurries in 14 games, all starts.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted four times for an average of 42.0 yards with a net of 35.3 as the 7-8 Raiders lost 26-25 at home to the Miami Dolphins ... Pinned two punts inside the 20 … Has 36 punts for an average of 43.5 yards (net of 40.0 yards) while placing 17 inside the 20 through 15 contests. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 4-10-1 Bengals' 37-31 win at the Houston Texans … In five games this season, he has completed 17 of 32 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown with two picks and rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a score ... His QB rating is 52.1.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Starting quarterback completed 24 of 37 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns with two picks in the 1-14 Jaguars' 41-17 home loss to the Chicago Bears... Finished with a passer rating of 75.4 ... For the season, he has started four games and has completed 85 of 137 passes (62.0 percent) for 811 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing five times for 15 yards and accumulating a passer rating of 75.4. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 6-8 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Announced last week his retirement from football ... Was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville’s loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Reserve assisted on three tackles in the 5-10 Giants' 27-13 loss at the Baltimore Ravens … Played 20 of 68 snaps on defense and five more on special teams ... For the season, he has 29 tackles (13 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one hurry and one pass breakup while playing in 14 contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve running back ran eight times for 44 yards and caught all five passes thrown his way for 20 yards in the Colts’ loss to the Steelers … Also returned three punts for a total of 63 yards with a long of 26 ... Played 29 of 69 snaps on offense and six more on special teams … Through 15 games, he has 58 receptions for 434 yards and four touchdowns, 87 carries for 368 yards and three scores, and 26 punt returns with an average of 10.0 yards per runback.

Nyheim Hines has now passed Marshall Faulk (164) for the most receptions by a Colts RB -- and the fifth-most by a Colts player -- in their first three seasons. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) December 27, 2020

That’ll do it: Packers beat the Titans and keep Colts alive in the AFC South.



Colts’ Week 17 playoff scenario: Beat Jax at home, then hope 1 of these teams lose:



Titans (at HOU) — would also give Colts division title

Ravens (at CIN)

Browns (at PITT)

Dolphins (at BUF) — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 28, 2020

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Played as a reserve in the 6-9 49ers' 20-12 win at the Arizona Cardinals … Saw action on two snaps on defense and 19 special teams plays ... Has played in 12 games this season with three starts and has posted 16 tackles (11 solo) with three passes broken up and a quarterback hurry. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and had six tackles, all solo, in the Jaguars' loss to the Bears … Played 39 of 72 snaps on defense ... Has 79 tackles (56 solo), an interception and a pass breakup on the season while starting all 11 contests he has played in.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 6-9 Chargers’ in its win over the Broncos … Had four tackles, including three solo, and a quarterback hurry while playing 63 of 77 snaps on defense and six more on special teams … For the season, he has 27 tackles (13 solo), five tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hurries in 12 games, all starts. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The Patriots (6-8) host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football … On the year, he has 49 receptions for 616 yards in the 13 games in which he was active, and he has also thrown a touchdown pass.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Reserve defensive lineman assisted on three tackles and had a quarterback hurry for the 4-10-1 Eagles in its 37-17 loss at the Dallas Cowboys ... Played 23 snaps on defense and two more on special teams … Has seven tackles, including one sack, and three quarterback hurries in six appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Was not active in 10-5 Tennessee's 40-14 loss at the Green Bay Packers … Has four stops (one solo) in eight games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started for the 14th time in 15 games this season during the Bengals' win over the Texans … Had five tackles (two solo) and a hit for a loss … Played 39 of 52 snaps on defense and added 21 more on special teams … Has 81 tackles (48 solo) on the season, including five for a loss, and two passes broken up.

Pratt's overall grade in that span is a 69.6 and that places him 16th of 58 qualifying linebackers.

If you're wondering why that grade isn't higher, it's because Pratt also owns the LOWEST run defense score of 37.4 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 22, 2020

Germaine Pratt with good coverage here again and is able to make the stop for a minimal game pic.twitter.com/d6FuiuZZsy — Sans (@bengals_sans) December 24, 2020

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played five snaps on offense and three on special teams in 1-14 Jacksonville’s loss to the Bears … Has played in every game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 22 of 35 passes for 270 yards with a TD and an interception while finishing with a 84.2 rating in the 10-5 Colts’ loss at the Steelers … Has completed 353 of 517 passes (68.3 percent) for 4,005 yards with 23 scores, 10 picks and a QB rating of 98.0 through 15 contests … Ranks eighth in the NFL in passing yards, 10th in completion percentage and 14th in rating (minimum 100 pass attempts).

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Was a reserve running back in the 12-3 Steelers' 28-24 home win over the Indianapolis Colts … Played four snaps on offense and 15 on special teams ... Has nine receptions for 46 yards and eight carries for 24 yards in 13 games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played as a reserve in 6-9 Washington's 20-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers … Played seven snaps on defense and 17 more on special teams ... Has seven tackles (2.5 for loss, 0.5 sack) in 12 games played this season.