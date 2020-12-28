NC State Wolfpack football Alim McNeill added another postseason accolade to his belt for the 2020 campaign Monday, this time an All-American honor from the Associated Press.

McNeill, a 6-2, 320-pound nose tackle, earned second-team All-America honors, becoming the first former Wolfpack player to be selected by the AP since current Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury did so in 2018.

McNeill has also earned first-team All-ACC and Pro Football Focus (PFF) first-team All-American honors for his accomplishments on the field this season.