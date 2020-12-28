Alim McNeill makes AP All-America team
NC State Wolfpack football Alim McNeill added another postseason accolade to his belt for the 2020 campaign Monday, this time an All-American honor from the Associated Press.
McNeill, a 6-2, 320-pound nose tackle, earned second-team All-America honors, becoming the first former Wolfpack player to be selected by the AP since current Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury did so in 2018.
McNeill has also earned first-team All-ACC and Pro Football Focus (PFF) first-team All-American honors for his accomplishments on the field this season.
McNeill has already announced that he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign, which ends with the Pack's matchup with Kentucky on Jan. 2 at noon in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. McNeill has yet to officially announce whether or not he will play in the bowl game this Saturday.
As a junior this season, McNeill tallied 26 tackles, 4.5 for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception that he returned for an 18-yard touchdown in the road win over Virginia.
He also finished the year with the highest PFF season defensive grade (90.7) among Power Five defenders with at least 250 snaps.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook