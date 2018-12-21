Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Welcome to the FPS family @PackFootball WR @Wide_Receiver3 pic.twitter.com/B4lKpuqsPE

🎟Day 7 of the NC St8 Days of Giving🎟 We’re giving away tickets to tomorrow’s game against USC Upstate! Here’s how to win: _ * ✅ Follow @packpromos * ✅Like this post * ✅Tag who you’re… https://t.co/zIi6aeRkr4

NC State is another program that has done an exceptional job with transfers. 6 of team's 9 players against Auburn started their career elsewhere; 5 were recruited by Kevin Keatts.

ICYMI: #ACCPanicRoom with @lebrownlow & @joeovies as the kids discuss NC State's win over Auburn, a validating win that should get them noticed. https://t.co/KTWD3W56jx #WRALsportsfan

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook