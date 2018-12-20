Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

When NC State named the arena inside Reynolds Coliseum after former head coach Jim Valvano, it felt natural to speak on it. Former football head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle brought on former Wolfpack guard Terry Gannon from the 1983 team and now a renowned broadcaster of basketball, football and more.

Gannon joined the crew over the phone to share what that dedication means to him. Ernie Myers — Gannon's teammate and a budding broadcaster himself — also joined the show, making for a fantastic interview.

You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.