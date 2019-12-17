The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 17
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Micah Crowell excited about future, return to field
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 15
• The Wolfpacker — Will Shipley shines in state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium
• The Wolfpacker — NCAA releases its first NET rankings for college hoops
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Signing day week arrives
• Raleigh News & Observer — Can UNC or NC State keep Will Shipley, a 5-star Weddington RB, from leaving the state?
• Raleigh News & Observer — Impressed with ACC hoops? The NCAA NET rankings aren’t.
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Head Coach Rollie Geiger to be Honored at USTFCCCA Hall of Fame Ceremony
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Named ACC Player of the Week
• GoPack.com — Ian Assael Added as Director of Ops with NC State Wrestling
• GoPack.com — Men’s Soccer to Host Open Tryouts on January 8
Tweets of the day
@ 1:30 https://t.co/e06eHJIdMb— Joshua Pierre-louis (@josh_hhtp) December 17, 2019
I will be signing my National Letter of Intent tomorrow, December 18th @ Spartanburg Marriott Hotel at 10:00 (ET)— Devan Boykin (@thedevanboykin) December 17, 2019
NC State checks in at No. 50 for the first installment of the NET rankings: https://t.co/67GYlur8LP.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 16, 2019
GAMEDAY 🏀🏀— Antonio Lowe (@CoachAntonioLow) December 17, 2019
@ The Burlington School
6pm
1850 Inglewood Drive, Burlington, NC 27215
Video of the day
