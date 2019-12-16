These are the sorted rankings used by the NCAA Tournament, with sorted being the key word (as NC State found out last year). What is more important is the quadrant breakdown, for which the rankings are used to sort.

The NCAA released the first update on the NET rankings Monday afternoon.

A year ago, NCSU had a strong final NET ranking, but its lack of quad one wins was one of the reasons used by the committee to justify keeping the Wolfpack out of the NCAA Tournament field.



Thus far, NCSU's non-conference strength of schedule is No. 154 nationally, and its overall SOS is No. 158. NC State a year ago had the worst non-conference strength of schedule in the country.

Here is the first release of the NET rankings for NC State's entire schedule:



7. Auburn — TBD (road)

8. Louisville — TBD (home)

13. Duke — TBD (road, home)

16. Memphis – L (neutral)

27. Florida State — TBD (home)

39. Virginia — TBD (road)

50. NC State

51. Wisconsin — W (home)

62. Virginia Tech — TBD (road)

75. Syracuse — TBD (road)

80. UNC Greensboro — W (road)

81. Pittsburgh — TBD (home)

89. Miami — TBD (home, road)

95. North Carolina — TBD (home, road)

103. Wake Forest — W (road), TBD (home)

105. Notre Dame — TBD (home)

128. Georgia Tech — L (home), TBD (road)

137. Appalachian State – TBD (home)

139. Clemson — TBD (road, home)

143. Boston College — TBD (road)

148. Little Rock — W (home)

167. Florida International — W (home)

291. The Citadel — TBD (home)

301. Detroit Mercy — W (home)

312. St. Francis (Brooklyn) — W (home)

333. Alcorn State — W (home)

***Note there are 353 teams in the NET.





Broken down by quadrants NCAA committee uses (quadrant four wins are disregarded by NCAA committee):



Quadrant 1 (Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Road 1-75): 0-1 w/8 remaining

Quadrant 2 (Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Road 76-135): 3-0 w/3 remaining

Quadrant 3 (Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Road 136-240): 1-1 w/9 remaining

Quadrant 4 (Home 161+, Neutral 201+, Road 241+): 4-0 w/1 remaining