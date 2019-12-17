News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior Micah Crowell excited about future, return to field

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

CHAPEL HILL — Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High junior wide receiver Micah Crowell might not have as much buzz as most Rivals.com four-star prospects, but there is a good reason for that.

Crowell is ranked the No. 115 overall player in the country in the class of 2021, and he is ranked No. 7 overall in the state of North Carolina. An MCL knee injury caused him to miss his junior season, but he was able to support his East Forsyth teammates, who went on to win the NCHISAA 4A state title with a 24-21 victory over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons to finish 13-2. Crowell admitted it was tough to watch and not play this season, but he know it will only make him better in the long run.

Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior wide receiver Micah Crowell is ranked No. 115 nationally in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com.
