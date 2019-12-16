C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury started and played every snap (65) at center, as he has done in every game this season, for the 10-4 Vikings, who crushed the Los Angeles Chargers 39-10 on the road … Bradbury was able to get an assisted tackle after a Vikings interception ... Minnesota ran for 137 yards and 3.7 yards per carry and allowed zero sacks with one hit on the quarterback.

Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 15 of the NFL season:

Couldn’t help but notice #Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (No. 56) standing out on tape against the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/PlmccTLUGN

Philip Rivers waited quite awhile outside the Vikings locker room for someone to grab fellow NC Stater Garrett Bradbury. Wished Bradbury the best in the playoffs and so forth

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: He got the start at safety in the 6-8 Browns’ 38-24 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals ... Burris had three tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss and a pass defended … He played 40 of 61 defensive snaps and six more plays on special teams ... Has played in 12 games overall with nine starts, and has 27 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions, three pass breakups, a sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Brissett and the 6-7 Colts are playing the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football … Through 12 contests (missed one game with an injury), Brissett has connected on 228 of 361 passes (63.2 percent) for 2,496 yards with 18 scores and six interceptions … Also has 48 rushing attempts for 167 yards and three touchdowns ... Is tied for 16th in the NFL in scoring passes, and among QBs who have attempted at least 200 passes he is tied for 20th in completion percentage and 15th in passer rating (93.2).

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The 5-9 Broncos fell 23-3 on the road at the Kansas City Chiefs … Had 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.



P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had five punts for an average of 41.8 yards and net average of 39.8 yards for the 6-8 Raiders, who lost 20-16 at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the last game played in Oakland … The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas … Landed three punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 52 ... Through 14 games, he has punted 59 times for an average of 45.7 yards and a net of 39.1 yards ... His punting average is 15th best in the NFL ... Has landed 28 punts inside the 20, which is sixth in the league.

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 1-13 Bengals' 34-13 home loss to the New England Patriots ... In three games, all starts, Finley has completed 41 of 87 passes (47.1 percent) for 474 yards and two scores with two picks, plus he has rushed 10 times for 77 yards ... He has a passer rating of 62.1.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Glennon was not active in the Raiders' 20-16 home loss to the Jacksonville Raiders … The 6-8 Raiders played their last home game in Oakland … On the year, he is 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown for the 6-6 Raiders.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: He got the start and caught two passes for 22 yards in a 37-27 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles … Harmon was targeted three times and he played 44 of the 53 offensive snaps, plus 14 on special teams for the 3-11 Redskins ... For the season, he has 22 receptions for 274 yards in 14 games, including seven starts.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made a 36-yard field goal and two extra points in the Bills’ 17-10 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers … The Bills improved to 10-4 ... On the season, he is 19 of 25 on field goals (long of 51 yards) and 28 of 30 on extra points ... He is tied for 19th in the NFL for made FGs.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Came off the bench to make a tackle in the Giants' 36-20 home win over the Miami Dolphins … On the season, he has started in five of 14 appearances and made 31 tackles for the 3-11 Giants.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines and the 6-7 Colts are playing the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football ... For the season, he has rushed 42 times for 151 yards and two scores, and he has caught 38 passes for 294 yards ... He's returned four punts for an 66 yards, an average of 16.5 yards which is tops in the NFL.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: He started and had two solo tackles in the 5-9 Chargers’ 39-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings ... Jones played 42 of the 65 defensive snaps and added eight plays on special teams … Jones has started all 10 games he has played, missing four with an injury, and has 27 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: Played 14 snaps on special teams in the 7-7 Cowboys' 44-21 home win against the Los Angeles Rams ... He has one tackle on defense and one on special teams in five games played.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 7-7 Bears fell 21-13 at the Green Bay Packers … Larsen played one snap on offensive and three on special teams ... He has played in 10 games and started once.

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-2014), New Orleans Saints: McGill was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers, but picked up by the Saints, who have former NC State defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen … The 10-3 Saints host the Indianapolis Colts for Monday Night Football tonight … McGill has assisted on two tackles in three games for the Chargers.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Reserve played seven snaps in the 11-3 Patriots 34-13 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals ... Has 23 receptions for 334 yards in 12 games this season, with one start.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt started and had a team-high nine tackles (seven solo) and a tackle for loss in the 1-13 Bengals' 34-13 home loss to the New England Patriots … He played 49 of 65 defensive snaps, plus three plays on special teams ... In 14 games, which includes seven starts, Pratt has 58 tackles (38 solo).

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Reserve played seven out of 57 snaps, plus four special teams snaps in the Jaguars’ 20-16 road win at the Oakland Raiders … Has started twice and appeared in 13 games for the 5-9 Jaguars.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers fell to 5-9 after Rivers went 28-of-39 passing for 307 yards, one touchdown and three interception in a 39-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings … He finished with a 71.2 rating … Rivers, who has made 222 consecutive starts in the NFL, through 14 games this year has completed 332 of 506 passes (65.6 percent) for 4,055 yards with 21 scores and 18 picks, and rushed 11 times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 89.2 ... He is third in the NFL in passing yards, tied for 12th in both touchdown throws and completion percentage (among QBs with at least 200 pass attempts).

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: He came off the bench and ran twice for minus-one yard, and caught one pass for five yards, but the 8-6 Steelers lost 17-10 to the Buffalo Bills at home … He played 17 of the team's 59 offensive snaps and four more plays on special teams … For the season, he has 63 rushes for 168 yards and a score, plus 42 receptions for 257 yards and another touchdown in 12 games, which included four starts ... Also has completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: He made his NFL debut, playing 12 snaps on defense and getting a tackle on a nine-yard pass completion … The 11-3 49ers fell 29-22 at home against the Atlanta Falcons.