The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 12
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State's running backs in 2019
• The Wolfpacker — Wide receiver commit Jalen Coit ready to get to work
• The Wolfpacker — The 1983 NC State title team understood the challenge of facing No. 1
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: One week till signing day
• The Wolfpacker — Josh Hall excited about future at NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State coach Mark Gottfried responds to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations
• Technician — This Week in Sports: Dec. 12-18
• Technician — NC State wrestling faces tough nonconference dual at Appalachian State
Tweets of the day
#RivalsRankingsWeek: Updated 2021 #Rivals250 is Live!#RivalsRoundtable: Who could be too high? Who could be too low? Who did our @Rivals analysts go to bat for? We debate the new list: https://t.co/dCnpz0uESH— Rivals (@Rivals) December 11, 2019
FULL RANKING: https://t.co/y1c6tIYYbw pic.twitter.com/pPW8T66QJF
Former Pack QB finds new home https://t.co/FctDCmRzwA— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 12, 2019
Going to NC state this weekend😍‼️ pic.twitter.com/DrTXoG8Vuk— Anthony Smith (@GlobalAnt_26) December 12, 2019
Congrats Devan!! @thedevanboykin @Ragsdale_Tigers @StateCoachD @CoachTonyGibson @AaronHenry7. @PackPride @TheWolfpacker @B_stacks22 @MichaelClarkPP pic.twitter.com/z6rmDeA9nN— Coach Johnny Boykin (@CoachBoykin) December 12, 2019
#PackPros https://t.co/9xetDJ5puQ— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 12, 2019
1...2..3 let’s get Gnarly🤟🏾#Rockstarshi pic.twitter.com/PwCFwbXkpY— Godspzzd_7 (@xavierlyas) December 11, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook