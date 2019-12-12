News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 07:55:10 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 12

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Sign up for TheWolfpacker.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State's running backs in 2019

• The Wolfpacker — Wide receiver commit Jalen Coit ready to get to work

• The Wolfpacker — The 1983 NC State title team understood the challenge of facing No. 1

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: One week till signing day

• The Wolfpacker — Josh Hall excited about future at NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State coach Mark Gottfried responds to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations

• Technician — This Week in Sports: Dec. 12-18

• Technician — NC State wrestling faces tough nonconference dual at Appalachian State


Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}