News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 18:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wide receiver commit Jalen Coit ready to get to work

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Cheraw (S.C.) High senior wide receiver Jalen Coit didn’t waste much time when he verbally committed to NC State on Nov. 22, and then followed up with his official visit this past weekend.The 6-foo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}