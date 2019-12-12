News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 07:55:25 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State's running backs in 2019

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

As we begin to look back at the NC State football season, we will be doing a 3-2-1 breakdown of each position group.We started with the all-important quarterback position. Now it's to the running b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}