Josh Hall excited about future at NC State
GREENSBORO — NC State signee Josh Hall saw the difference in his Instagram followers just by picking the Wolfpack on Nov. 18.
The lanky 6-foot-8, 195-pound Hall, who Rivals.com ranks as a five-star prospect and No. 26 overall player in the class of 2020, picked up over 2,000 followers immediately after picking NC State over DePaul, Memphis, Louisville and LSU, among others.
