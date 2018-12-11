The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 11
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Quarterback Ty Evans ($)
• The Wolfpacker — QB Ty Evans flips his commitment to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commits in action — Week 17
• The Wolfpacker — Pack pros: NFL Week 14
• The Wolfpacker — Update: What to track between now and signing day ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State loses offensive line coach to Louisville
• Charlotte Observer — Top offensive lineman recruit in North Carolina de-commits from N.C. State
• Charlotte Observer — Author John Feinstein returns to packed gyms to write about his first love, college hoops
• GoPack.com — Held, Team USA’s Men Set World Record in 4x100 Free Relay Win at World Championships
• GoPack.com — Bradbury and Prescod Earn Multiple All-American Honors
Tweets of the day
ICYMI: Got a look at likely draft-eligible high schooler Jalen Lecque over the weekend and took a look at his situation in the context of recent prep-to-pro jumps: https://t.co/ADUrdK7gG3— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) December 11, 2018
Not only did @astronaut set the franchise record for most sacks by a rookie, but he's also tied for the second most in @nfl history by a rookie through 13 games.#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/GjJ9rXc7CP— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2018
We'll be doing our podcast from @AmedeosRaleigh today at 12:30 with @FO_SammyBatten talking a lot of football recruiting and previewing signing day next week. Come join us!— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 11, 2018
MATCH WEEK with #11 Nebraska coming to town on Sunday. What a matchup - 14 total wrestlers ranked from the two teams, including 10 in the top-10!— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 11, 2018
Check out @PackWrestle in this week's rankings by @InterMat and @FloWrestling.#PackMentality #RankingsTuesday pic.twitter.com/wq7puRLsEs
