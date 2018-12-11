Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 11

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Quarterback Ty Evans ($)

• The Wolfpacker — QB Ty Evans flips his commitment to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commits in action — Week 17

• The Wolfpacker — Pack pros: NFL Week 14

• The Wolfpacker — Update: What to track between now and signing day ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State loses offensive line coach to Louisville

• Charlotte Observer — Top offensive lineman recruit in North Carolina de-commits from N.C. State

• Charlotte Observer — Author John Feinstein returns to packed gyms to write about his first love, college hoops

• GoPack.com — Held, Team USA’s Men Set World Record in 4x100 Free Relay Win at World Championships

• GoPack.com — Bradbury and Prescod Earn Multiple All-American Honors

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle - Chapter Seventeen

