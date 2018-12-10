Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Here is a complete rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week:

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts improved to 7-6 after ending the Houston Texans' nine-game winning streak with a 24-21 win on the road, but Brissett didn’t play in the contest … Has completed 2 of 4 passes for two yards, and rushed seven times for minus-seven yards in four games played this season. CB Juston Burris, Cleveland Browns (2012-15): Played 18 snaps on special teams in the Browns' 26-20 home win over the Carolina Panthers, improving Cleveland to 5-7-1 ... The third-year pro was waived by the Jets, but then signed to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... The Browns signed him off the Jets' practice squad Nov. 7 ... This was his first game active for the Browns and he played four games earlier in the season for the Jets. OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick recorded three tackles (two solo), including two sacks, and two quarterback hits in a 20-14 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, dropping the Broncos to 6-7 … Was in on 60 snaps on defense and one on special teams ... Has 47 tackles (34 solo), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended in 13 games, all starts … Broke Von MIller's previous team record (11.5) for sacks by a rookie ... He is tied for fifth in the NFL in sacks and is three away from setting a new NFL rookie record … Was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October.

RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): Played 13 snaps on special teams and assisted on a tackle during the 49ers' 20-14 home win over the Denver Broncos, improving San Francisco to 3-10 ... After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October and has been brought up to the active squad … Has played four games for San Francisco but has not carried the ball yet. QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): The Cardinals fell to 3-10 after losing 17-3 at home to the Detroit Lions … Hasn’t played in a game yet this season. TE David Grinnage, Free Agent (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14, but then was cut by the Jaguars Nov. 12 … Had six receptions for 61 yards (10.2 yards a catch) in four games played, who of which were starts. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Made 3 of 5 field goals, connecting from 31, 29 and 36 yards, having his 49-yarder blocked and missing wide left from 54 yards, during the Bills' 27-23 home loss to the New York Jets, dropping Buffalo to 4-9 ... Also made both of his extra points … Has made 18 of 22 field goals with a long of 54, and has converted 17 of 18 extra points ... His four missed field goals were all from at least 49 yards. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick had three tackles (one solo) while playing 43 snaps in a 40-16 win at the Washington Redskins … He has 41 tackles (29 solo), five sacks and two passes defended in 13 games, nine of which he started in for the 5-8 Giants. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): Came off the sideline to catch three passes for 16 yards, on five targets, and added three carries for a yard in a 24-21 win at the Houston Texans, which improved the Colts' record to 7-6 … Played 28 snaps on offense ... The rookie has carried the ball 76 times for 289 yards (3.8 yards per rush) and one touchdown, while hauling in 52 receptions for 314 yards (6.0 yards per catch) and two scores in 13 games, including three starts. CB Dontae Johnson, Arizona Cardinals (2010-13): Was not active for the second straight week for the Cards after being picked up by Arizona on Nov. 27 ... Cardinals lost 17-3 at home to the Detroit Lions, falling to 3-10 ... Buffalo released him in late October after signing him off waivers … Played one game for the Bills. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Received the start at safety and had piled up six tackles (five solo) in a 34-20 home win over the Atlanta Falcons … Was in on 63 snaps on defense and nine on special teams ... Has played in 10 contests — starting twice — and has 34 tackles, including four special teams stops, and one sack for the 5-7-1 Packers. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The reserve lineman had a solo tackle for the Chargers in its 26-21 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, improving L.A. to 10-3 … Played 19 snaps on defense and two on special teams ... Has 14 tackles (five solo) and half a sack in 12 games, all as a reserve. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): Started at left guard and played all 48 snaps on offense plus four on special teams for the Dolphins, who improved to 7-6 with a stunning 34-33 home win on the last play of the game over the New England Patriots … Larsen's downfield block was credited for freeing up the game-winning touchdown ... Miami rushed 21 times for 189 yards (9.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, and passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns while getting sacked four times … Has started 10 of 13 games at left guard.

DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): The reserve played 11 snaps on defense and two on special teams but did not register a statistic in a 26-21 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, improving the Chargers to 10-3 ... After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later Oct. 10 … However, the Eagles signed him Nov. 6, but then cut him … The Chargers then brought him back … Has five tackles in five games played this season, three for the Chargers and two for the Eagles. TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... Was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, who was activated to the current roster before he was eventually cut … The Jaguars fell to 4-9 with a 30-9 loss at the Tennessee Titans … Has not been activated for a game yet this year. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Completed 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown for a 99.8 passer rating while leading the Chargers to a 26-21 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 10-3 … Also ran twice for seven yards ... He has completed 284 of 409 throws (69.4 percent) for 3,638 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has rushed 16 times for five yards … Ranks fourth in the NFL in quarterback rating (114.5), tied for fourth in touchdown passes, eighth in passing yards and ninth in completion percentage.

OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars' roster, but was not active for the first six games … Was then placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … The Jaguars fell to 4-9 with a 30-9 loss at the Tennessee Titans. RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): Made his first career start and ran 11 times for 28 yards and caught all seven passes thrown his way for 64 yards, but the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 24-21 on the road to the Oakland Raiders, dropping Pittsburgh to 7-5-1 … Played 48 snaps on offense and nine on special teams ... Samuels has 23 carries for 59 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and 14 receptions for 118 yards (8.4 yards a catch) and a touchdown in 11 games this season.

