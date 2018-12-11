Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

It was an eventful Monday for NC State football with a mixture of good and bad news, but the best thing to unfold for the Wolfpack was the commitment of three-star quarterback Ty Evans from Monument (Col.) Palmer Ridge High.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Evans is rated the top prospect in the state of Colorado and the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the country by Rivals.com. He was the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state after he completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,627 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions while rushing for 168 yards and eight more touchdowns in 14 games.

This year, Evans was 176-of-307 passing (57.3 percent) for 2,665 yards and 33 scores with 14 picks and added 56 rushes for 355 yards and 11 more TDs while leading Palmer Ridge to a second straight 3A state title.

The three-year starter had 9,453 career passing yards and 106 touchdowns in the air and an additional 20 rushing scores.

Here is an analysis of Evans' commitment.