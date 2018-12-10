Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State is down to just a pair of verbal commitments still playing, and both of them have advanced to state title games. Here is how they did last Friday in helping lead their respective teams to victories.

Last Game: Martin had a 73-yard touchdown run on a fake punt and piled up nine tackles, including eight solo and one for a loss that resulted in a safety, to help East Forsyth roll 32-14 at home over Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge High in the semifinals of the 4-A state playoffs. Note: It will be East Forsyth's first appearance in the state title game since 1992. Season Totals: Martin has 87 tackles (40 solo), including three tackles for losses and one safety, and has posted two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and three blocked kicks in 14 games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score, has four catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns and a 73-yard TD run. Team Record: 14-0 and will play Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland High in the championship game, which will be played in Durham. Scotland is making its second straight title game appearance. It lost to Charlotte Harding High a year ago.