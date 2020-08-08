The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 8
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking NC State's football games by level of difficulty, part II
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking NC State's football games by level of difficulty, part I
• The Wolfpacker — It's not the first time NC State vs. Mississippi State game was canceled
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football schedule analysis and fall camp
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room — presented by JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — 10 takeaways from NC State football's 2020 schedule
• The Wolfpacker — Devin Leary and Thayer Thomas built chemistry, confidence this offseason
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football taking many precautions
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football has taken extra precautions to try and prevent the spread of COVID
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Congrats to our ALPHA WOLF award winners!#HTT pic.twitter.com/FdRhKKA27J— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 8, 2020
Always loved this image. @NCStateBaseball's Elliott Avent and @DiamondHeels' Mike Fox got together to talk about things that maybe weren't baseball after their game in 2019. The mutual respect is there. Read @LukeDeCock's great story at https://t.co/o5mIQNRnOM pic.twitter.com/Md77Qlhdhv— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) August 7, 2020
Syracuse football’s players wouldn’t practice Thursday over concerns about playing during COVID-19 & instead held team meetings, @Stephen_Bailey1 reports. Players comfortable w/SU’s rules, but worried about safety guidelines of ACC schools & Liberty, SU’s nonconference foe— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 7, 2020
Good day, kind followers.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) August 6, 2020
Happy Birthday @M4McCabe !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/GPZ9lC7sSL— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 8, 2020
Focused on the goal ... not the static #HTT pic.twitter.com/IAaJyn8TVj— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 7, 2020
First birthday with the Pack! Spending the whole day with my brothers couldn’t have a better day! https://t.co/Ifj8retFvz— Joshua Pierre-louis (@josh_hhtp) August 7, 2020
DUDES are working at Carrollton today and #NCState commit Lyndon Cooper is leading the way on the offensive line.— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) August 7, 2020
Profile: https://t.co/Jw33X1CIqi pic.twitter.com/ZEbGPTXF8C
We knew who. Now we know when.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 6, 2020
More about our schedule ➡️https://t.co/YqRJoFha6S pic.twitter.com/Nic4YGsYDl
Philip Rivers moved his family of 11 to Indiana and feels right at home, especially given his connections to the Colts' coaching staff. That and much more in @AlbertBreer's GamePlan: https://t.co/3ksiH2HVPN— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 6, 2020
Part of something bigger. Always fighting, never alone.#GoPack // #StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/ckpPjCKTvw— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 7, 2020
