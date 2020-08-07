NC State already knew 10 of its 11 opponents this season entering the start of fall camp this week, but the Wolfpack learned when those games will be played Thursday after the ACC released its revised football schedule. We ranked the entire schedule in order of difficulty from the least challenging opponent to the toughest. Yesterday we broke down 6-11. Today we break down 1-5:

NC State has two opponents on its 2020 football schedule ranked in the preseason Coaches Top 25 poll. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

We knew who. Now we know when.



5. at Virginia Tech (Sept. 12)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 18 of 130 The last time the Wolfpack played its season opener against a ranked opponent also came against Virginia Tech in 2005. The Hokies were ranked No. 7 and ended up winning the game 20-16 before a sold-out Carter Finley Stadium. This year, Virginia Tech is ranked No. 24 in the coaches poll entering the season opener in Lane Stadium. NC State will have a prime opportunity right out of the gate in what will be defensive line coach Charley Wiles' first game with the Wolfpack after spending the previous 24 seasons in Blacksburg. New NC State cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell also spent the previous four season coaching the same position group for Virginia Tech.

4. Florida State (Nov. 14)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 36 of 130 As my editor, Matt Carter, loves to say, "I'm not saying Florida State is back until they're actually back." While the Seminoles may not be back to their national championship-winning ways of the past this season, Phil Steele ranks Florida State No. 10 among the most improved teams this year in his 2020 college football preview. The Wolfpack has won two of the last three meet-ups between the Atlantic Division rivals, but Florida State should be poised to return to bowl eligibility with a talented roster under first-year head coach Mike Norvell.

3. Miami (Nov. 6)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 17 of 130 Any many ways, Miami is in a similar boat this season to its in-state arch-rival Florida State. Another storied program that has experienced turbulence in recent years looks to get back to its winning ways in 2020. Phil Steele agrees. He has the Hurricanes ranked No. 1 in his most improved teams list in the 2020 college football preview. Houston transfer quarterback D'Eriq King, who has officially been named Miami's starter this season, should help the Hurricanes return to bowl eligibility with a chance to contend for the ACC title. The Wolfpack also earned a spot of Phil Steele's most improved list for the 2020 college football preview. NC State ranks No. 4 among the nation's most improved teams this season according to Phil Steele.

2. at North Carolina (Oct. 24)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 16 of 130 North Carolina is currently the highest-ranked opponent (No. 19 in the coaches poll) on NC State's schedule, but you can throw out the records in this annual rivalry game. Head coach Mack Brown enters the second season of his second stint with the Tar Heels with high expectations after returning All-ACC candidate, sophomore quarterback Sam Howell. The Wolfpack will look to avenge last year's 41-10 loss on senior night in Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State head coach Dave Doeren has had good success against the Pack's rival on the road. He's 3-0 in Kenan Stadium entering his seventh season in Raleigh. The Wolfpack and Tar Heels have only played in October twice in the past 16 seasons, so it will be an abnormally early meet-up between the two. North Carolina won both of those matchups.

1. at Pittsburgh (Oct. 3)

Phil Steele Power Poll Rank: 31 of 130 The Wolfpack offense will likely face its biggest challenge of the 2020 season when it travels up to Heinz Field. Entering the game off of an early bye week in week three, this matchup will serve as a measuring stick game for an offense that's trying to find its identity this fall. Pittsburgh will have one of the toughest defenses in the ACC and the nation with multiple preseason All-Americans. Phil Steele has Panthers defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman and safety Paris Ford as first-team All-American picks along with defensive end Patrick Jones as a second-team All-American selection.

