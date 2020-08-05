TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 5

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football begins a delayed, strange season
• The Wolfpacker — Post-practice presser: Dave Doeren and NC State Wolfpack football players
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football program united in desire to play this fall
• The Wolfpacker — Five questions for preseason camp
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State coach Dave Doeren: ‘This will be the most different fall camp for any coach’
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Gibson and Thomas on making sacrifices in order to play football
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Dave Doeren on COVID and social sacrifice
• Burlington Times-News — Winners, losers for new ACC football schedule
• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: COVID-19 concerns more widespread than merely contaminating a football team
• Technician — NC State football camp returns with caution
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack football returns to practice
• GoPack.com — What will you find at NC State?
• GoPack.com — 2020 NC State football media guide
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
"We're here now ... no turning back." #HTT pic.twitter.com/FF4SIeFNjM— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 4, 2020
Like we never left#HTT pic.twitter.com/KPD6u8ejlX— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 4, 2020
Football is back! @JGravleySPORTS caught up with @StateCoachD @CJ_Riley19 and @Louis2Acceus to talk about Practice 1 of 2020 Fall Camp.#HTT pic.twitter.com/BTp8tq1rcq— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 4, 2020
Doeren: "Common sense needs to be common right now." I want to frame this quote— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) August 4, 2020
TJ Warren leads the bubble in scoring with 119 points in 3 games (39.7 PPG).— StatMuse (@statmuse) August 5, 2020
He's shooting 65.3 FG% and 60.9 3P%, while also having a bubble-best +59 +/-.
The Pacers are 3-0. pic.twitter.com/osEZRFbzU6
T.J. Warren's last 3 games:— NBA (@NBA) August 5, 2020
🔥 53 PTS, 9 3PM (career-highs)
🔥 34 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL, 4 BLK (career-high)
🔥 32 PTS, 13-17 FGM@TonyWarrenJr ties Jermaine O'Neal for the most PTS over a 3-game span in @Pacers history! #IndianaStyle pic.twitter.com/cQU0QaJQbv
Carlos Rodon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder issue, the latest injury for the White Sox pitcher.https://t.co/vQx8BGdlaL— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) August 4, 2020
🐺 @NCStateBaseball announces senior LHP Kent Klyman will return to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility.— Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) August 4, 2020
Klyman is an important piece to have back in the bullpen for the Pack. He's appeared in 77 games in his career and is 14-4, 2.53.
I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at North Carolina State University. Huge thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me throughout this process! #gopack @JRudd_Scout @jakerobbins49 @MPHSBaseball_NC pic.twitter.com/JntVGjq3FE— William Bryant (@williambryant1_) August 4, 2020
Video Of The Day
What will you find at @NCState? You'll find a lot of things.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 5, 2020
But most importantly, you'll find a PACK ❤️🐺#GoPack // #StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/oFsoZ8kT2G
