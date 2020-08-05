 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 5
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-05 07:26:42 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football begins a delayed, strange season

• The Wolfpacker — Post-practice presser: Dave Doeren and NC State Wolfpack football players

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football program united in desire to play this fall

• The Wolfpacker — Five questions for preseason camp

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State coach Dave Doeren: ‘This will be the most different fall camp for any coach’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Gibson and Thomas on making sacrifices in order to play football

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Dave Doeren on COVID and social sacrifice

• Burlington Times-News — Winners, losers for new ACC football schedule

• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: COVID-19 concerns more widespread than merely contaminating a football team

• Technician — NC State football camp returns with caution

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack football returns to practice

• GoPack.com — What will you find at NC State?

• GoPack.com — 2020 NC State football media guide

• GoPack.com — Kent Klyman to return for senior season

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

