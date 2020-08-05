The only thing normal about NC State’s fall camp in 2020 is that the Wolfpack held its first day of practice in early August in preparation of this year’s delayed, strange college football season.

Football coaches are creatures of habit, so even the morsel of normalcy that was an on-time start to fall practice was enough to make head coach Dave Doeren’s eyes light up.

“They've missed being together and being on the grass,” Doeren said. “It was fun to watch coaches get out there with their players, we've all missed what we do for a living.”

Despite the enjoyment the feeling of familiarity brought Tuesday, the ball coach was quick to point out that this is still a season like no other.

“It's a way different camp,” Doeren said. “Traditionally, we would have had them here working out for a long time and we'd know exactly where they're at conditioning-wise.There's been some good recall from the spring.

“As far as fall camp goes, this will be the most different fall camp for any coach. I don't care what level of football you coach, there is no comparison. With the precautions that we're doing and everything that we do with these guys, you can't compare it to any camp we've ever had.”