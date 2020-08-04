Post-practice presser: Dave Doeren and NC State Wolfpack football players
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from the media Tuesday in a virtual press conference following the Wolfpack's first day of fall camp.
Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt junior Grant Gibson were also made available, along with redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and redshirt junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas.
Here is the video and sound from the availability:
If the above player does not work, click here to listen to the full press conference.
"We're here now ... no turning back." #HTT pic.twitter.com/FF4SIeFNjM— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 4, 2020
