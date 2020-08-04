 Post-practice presser: Dave Doeren and NC State Wolfpack football players
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-04 16:55:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-practice presser: Dave Doeren and NC State Wolfpack football players

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren answered questions from the media Tuesday in a virtual press conference following the Wolfpack's first day of fall camp.

Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt junior Grant Gibson were also made available, along with redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and redshirt junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas.

Here is the video and sound from the availability:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren leads the Wolfpack on the first day of 2020 fall camp. (NC State Football Media Relations)

If the above player does not work, click here to listen to the full press conference.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}