TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 30

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 30.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Terquavion Smith highlights Pack prospects on loaded Team CP3
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack cleared to resume team activities Monday
• The Wolfpacker — A review of NC State football recruiting class of 2015: Honors and grades
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State says all athletic programs, including football, can resume practice Monday
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State athletes, coaches continue to protest social injustice
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
A further update on @PackAthletics resumption from our announcement yesterday ... The @PackFootball program has been cleared to resume team activities on Monday. All remaining programs have now been cleared to resume. https://t.co/HvwZoNstTu— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) August 29, 2020
Here we go! https://t.co/I8fa3aWvxt— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 29, 2020
https://t.co/trNTuXhVNr pic.twitter.com/cZd36ssjrT— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) August 29, 2020
ACC Teams Ranked by PFF Run Block Grade 2019:— ACC Content (@ACContent__) August 29, 2020
1. Clemson
2. NC State
3. Virginia
4. Boston College
5. Louisville
6. Duke
7. Virginia Tech
8. North Carolina
9. Wake Forest
10. Syracuse
11. Miami
12. Pitt
13. Florida State
14. Georgia Tech
VIRGINIA’S BEST SCORER IN 2022— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) August 29, 2020
4️⃣⭐️ 2022 6’7 F Tyler Nickel @abg_tnick of East Rock (VA) starring for @BigShotsEliteVa at Big Shots Rock the Rock with 13 in Rd 1
STROKES! Scored at all 3-levels.
Offers: Iowa, VT, Wake Forest, NC State, LSU, Richmond, Clemson, Penn St, VCU+ pic.twitter.com/knBJfthV62
NC State Kicks Off 2022 Recruiting With Three Big In-State Verbals from Michael Cotter, Lance Norris, Ryan Weaver - Swimming World News https://t.co/0h3CU5CiQ5— zach’s Newsroom (@ZachNewsroom) August 30, 2020
I know he coached NC State but shouldn’t there be a statue of Jimmy V jumping up here? pic.twitter.com/L919zKyrDk— Tim Murray (@1TimMurray) August 30, 2020
This entire NWSL movement was spurred on by a rookie, from NC State. Pretty impressive. https://t.co/5EX1DLdH1J— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) August 30, 2020
MONEY ranks NC State as the best value for students attending a public university in North Carolina. https://t.co/512Xz3B9pK #ThinkAndDo pic.twitter.com/YJTbavTsDA— NC State University (@NCState) August 30, 2020