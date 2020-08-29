 NC State Wolfpack football cleared to resume team activities Monday
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
A day after announcing that 12 sports has been cleared to resume activities, NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan announced Saturday that the football program can do so on Monday.

The athletics program has been on a temporary pause since Monday, Aug. 24. The action was caused by an identified cluster of COVID-19 cases within the athletic department after 27 positive tests were confirmed, although not all were athletes.

In total, the athletics department has completed 2,053 COVID tests to athletes, coaches and staff, producing 30 total positives (1.46 percent) as of Aug. 24. According to senior associate director of athletics Fred Demarest, 693 tests were completed in the latest round leading up to Monday's pause which produced 22 new positives (3.17 percent).

