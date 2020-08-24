 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 24
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 07:00:37 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 24

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Aug. 24.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Five true freshmen to watch

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 20

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker mock class, fifth edition: Defense

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about online-only classes

• Technician — Commentary: Bubble environment is the only way to have college sports this year

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

