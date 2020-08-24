TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 24

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 24
• The Wolfpacker — Five true freshmen to watch
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 20
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker mock class, fifth edition: Defense
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about online-only classes
• Technician — Commentary: Bubble environment is the only way to have college sports this year
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Glad to see everyone else is figuring it out. pic.twitter.com/YHhciPiu6J— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 23, 2020
Trea Turner finishes the day having extended his hitting streak to nine games. He is 16-for-35 over that span, batting .457 after his three knocks today. This is about as hot as he's been at any point. Completely locked in. pic.twitter.com/noWfbSH1YE— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 23, 2020
Trea Turner entered today hitting .406 over his 8-game hitting streak.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 23, 2020
This 2-run triple was his 3rd hit of the day.@treavturner // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/jXgcWKaqwp
Our own @maddelucchi talked with #SFGiants draft pick Nick Swiney about his breakout start to 2020, the draft, the NC State pipeline, finding a routine, and much more.— Around The Foghorn (@RoundTheFoghorn) August 23, 2020
Swiney ranked as the 13th best prospect in the Giants system in ATF's updated rankings.https://t.co/S5C9sPnoTh
2022 4 🌟 CG Zocko Littleton Jr. tells me that Memphis, Georgia, Alabama, NC State, UAB, Tulsa, and Auburn have contacted him recently (@zj_littleton ).— Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) August 23, 2020
New COVID-19 clusters confirmed at additional NC State frat, sorority houseshttps://t.co/oalX0kO2iV— CBS 17 (@WNCN) August 24, 2020
Can confirm @JonRothstein report. IU intends to fill its hoops assistant vacancy by hiring Kenya Hunter from UConn. Spent five years in the Big Ten at Nebraska and has extensive ties to Archie Miller going back past their NC State days. #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) August 23, 2020
