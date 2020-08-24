Five true freshmen to watch for NC State
One of the most exciting aspects of every preseason is guessing which true freshman can make the quickest impact on the field. Inevitably a rookie or two is going to make a significant contribution. For instance, last year Ikem Ekwonu emerged as a starter at left tackle while Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston were the top two running backs.
Who will be the standouts in the 2020 signing class?
Here are five to watch.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news