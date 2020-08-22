TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 22

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 22
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — ACC commissioner John Swofford updates on fall sports
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room presented JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — Exploring an ACC hoops bubble
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Reasons to be optimistic about Wolfpack football
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 23
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren talks fall camp, 2020 season on Packer and Durham
• Raleigh News & Observer — As NC State classes go virtual, what’s next for Wolfpack football athletics
• Raleigh News & Observer — What’s the latest on NC State’s NCAA infractions case involving Dennis Smith Jr.?
• Technician — NC State athletics continue while undergraduates classes move online
• GoPack.com — Punter Trenton Gill named preseason second-team All-American
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
NCAA officially approves to allow fall sport student-athletes to compete in any amount of competitions this year - whether season in fall or moved to spring - & it will not count as a year of eligibility, sources told @Stadium— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 21, 2020
Nice recognition for @AlimMcneill— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 21, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/rxRhpOt7n4#HTT | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/EidN7Z2ag4
Four of NC State’s 10 conference opponents ranked in the preseason Top 20 according to this. https://t.co/Tu98oxcaxO— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) August 21, 2020
Huge upset tonight at The Keatts House. My oldest son KJ beat me in 🏓😜😜👀👀— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) August 22, 2020
As some campuses go to online-only classes, football teams proceeding toward playing a season “flies in the face” of the NCAA’s vision of college sports, a former Michigan president and current NCAA board of governors member says:https://t.co/yLNS1GA0VN— Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) August 21, 2020
Earlier this week we ended our write-ups with the 2021 Draft Prospects ranked 46-50.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) August 21, 2020
46. @andrewabbott33 - Virginia
47. @tm_mcdonough - NC State
48. @SethLons - Ohio State
49. Eric Kennedy - Texas
50. @Maxferguson10 - Tennesseehttps://t.co/HaN47UAhB2
This is smart recruiting. Come here, we’ll help you build your brand. This is going to continue to become increasingly valuable for programs to embrace. https://t.co/gGKbwjzwCh— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) August 21, 2020
A statement from @PackAthletics with @NCState announcing all Fall semester instruction will move online. pic.twitter.com/cNS1XJMzmt— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) August 20, 2020
Stadium of the Night🌚— CFB Home (@CFBHome) August 21, 2020
🏟️ Carter-Finley Stadium
✔️ Capacity: 57,583
📍 Raleigh, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/bJiyCYDGrI
Video Of The Day
NC State Freshman DL Nick Booker-Brown with the outside spin. Briefly goes upfield before selling the inside rush. @Nick_booker16 collapses the outside arm & violently spins/ice picks the OL! #passrush #htt pic.twitter.com/Ac1FFS9X1Z— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) August 20, 2020
——
