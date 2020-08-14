TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 14

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 14
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Aug. 14.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commit Jordan Poole makes his job easier
• The Wolfpacker — NCAA cancels fall championships
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 30
• The Wolfpacker — College football continues to feel the aftershock of cancellation Tuesday
• Raleigh News & Observer — Planning football is like scheduling the band on the Titanic, NCAA medical advisor says
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA president says there will be no fall sports championships; doesn’t affect football
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC is looking for a new commissioner. These are our top picks for the job.
• Technician — NCAA president announces no fall sports championships, football not included
Tweets Of The Day
Heavy Heart..... #HUSKY4E pic.twitter.com/v01uOrtjwl— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) August 13, 2020
Top Kicker/Punter Duos— College Football Rankings ™ (@CFBRanking) August 14, 2020
1-Zendejas/Turk (ASU)
2-Dunn/Gill (NC St)
3-Mazza/Draguicevich (Wazzu)
4-Patterson/Williams (Memphis)
5-Johnson/Bradburn (VTech)
6-Brkic/Mundschau (Okla)
7-Smith/Smith (Cincy)
8-Mayers/Power (Baylor)
9-Haubeil/Chrisman (OhioSt)
10-York/Von Rosenberg (LSU) pic.twitter.com/n09pS27sqp
“Being a NC State graduate means so much to me.”— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 13, 2020
Congratulations summer graduate Kishawn Miller 🎓#Chase2Dreams pic.twitter.com/IZU1Ebomxf
“It’s been the best decision.”— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 13, 2020
Congratulations summer graduate @thayerthomas1 🎓#Chase2Dreams pic.twitter.com/v4h7WV119u
Sources: No news from ACC presidents tonight. They are staying the course and continuing to seek medical advice.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 13, 2020
So a quick synopsis of the day in the ACC:— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 13, 2020
* FSU has players take to social media saying they’re concerned about testing.
* Pitt cancels practice as several players have symptoms.
* Syracuse cancels practice due to player concerns about testing. (h/t @Stephen_Bailey1)
“We have to go on a crusade to not delay fall sports. We’ve got to hang in there. If we don’t, it weakens the case to play football.”— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 14, 2020
Stubborn Six are up against it in the fight to play the 2020 season, write @ByPatForde and @RossDellenger https://t.co/piQ5hvfddQ
Congrats to Joey Milano for his commitment to NC State! pic.twitter.com/m93l2tymlc— SF Wrestling (@WrestlingSf) August 13, 2020
Happy Birthday @C_larkinsjr !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/AjgKuzmBJ9— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 14, 2020
Deep down inside we were all hoping that this message never sees a day. Our @PackVball will continue the grind and celebrate every opportunity we have to get a little bit better every day! #GOPACK @PackAthletics @NCState @NCAAVolleyball @theACC @ACCVolleyball 🐺🐾 https://t.co/bHtBLwI1PJ— Slabe Luka (@CoachSlabe) August 13, 2020
Video Of The Day
"We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships."— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 13, 2020
NCAA President Mark Emmert discusses the latest developments in fall sports and looks ahead to winter and spring championships.
Hear more on the NCAA Social Series TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET from @NCAA. pic.twitter.com/DpuIdqQrhj
——
