 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 14
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-14 08:03:30 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 14

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Aug. 14.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commit Jordan Poole makes his job easier

• The Wolfpacker — NCAA cancels fall championships

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 30

• The Wolfpacker — College football continues to feel the aftershock of cancellation Tuesday

• Raleigh News & Observer — Planning football is like scheduling the band on the Titanic, NCAA medical advisor says

• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA president says there will be no fall sports championships; doesn’t affect football

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC is looking for a new commissioner. These are our top picks for the job.

• Technician — NCAA president announces no fall sports championships, football not included

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}