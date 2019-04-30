The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 30
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Christ School coach excited about Aydan White's future
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Wide receivers
• The Wolfpacker — Soph. Will Shipley continues to build bond with NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Reflecting back on the NFL Draft
• The Wolfpacker — Henry Bryant makes two visits to NC State during the spring
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Earns #STATEment Bid, Will Host NCAA Championships First and Second Rounds for First Time in Program History
• GoPack.com — No. 20 Wolfpack Men’s Tennis Selected for NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — Baseball Opens Eight-Game Home Stand With UNCW Tuesday
• GoPack.com — NC State to Compete at Liberty Twilight Qualifier on Wednesday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Compete at USA Basketball 3x3 National Championships
Tweets of the day
Chancellor Randy Woodson has been named a CEO of the Year by @TriangleBIZJrnl. Under his leadership, NC State has become a key player in attracting global industries and fostering innovation. https://t.co/5bWljttsWT #ThinkAndDo— NC State University (@NCState) April 29, 2019
Let's hear it for our chancellor — WOLF! pic.twitter.com/OX707CLsLY
The Hawks will start their pre-draft workouts tomorrow. The following players will be in Atlanta:— Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 29, 2019
G Kyle Allman Jr. (Cal State Fullerton)
F Jordan Caroline (Nevada)
F Donta Hall (Alabama)
G Markell Johnson (NC State)
F Chris Silva (South Carolina)
F Tre'Shawn Thurman (Nevada)
When can’t compete with two dogs nomore @Wide_Receiver3 and @Stephlouis12. Then you find the OG dog. One of the best WR ever 💯 https://t.co/nMMcxBVS5M— Germaine Pratt (@GermainePratt7) April 30, 2019
Miss our top 25 yesterday?— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 30, 2019
Brand new rankings:https://t.co/t0eb1B5TZe pic.twitter.com/5pOdQPNMY8
Once again, not a single NCAA administrator, athletic director or conference commissioner (or staff) was in federal court Monday to watch and listen to the trial. If it was advertised as a bowl junket, courtroom would be packed. Complete frauds.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 30, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook