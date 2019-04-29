NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Wide receivers
These are our updated look of where the recruiting board stands for the various positions. This is the hot board for the receivers.
Wide receivers
The Need: It is one of the larger needs, perhaps the most significant on offense. The Pack will probably take at least three wideouts in this class and may have to make room for a fourth given how well recruiting has been at the position.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news