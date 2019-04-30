Arden (N.C.) Christ School coach Tommy Langford knew it was a matter of when, not if, that defensive back Aydan White would emerge as a high major college prospect.

After White’s junior season concluded, the buzz started to grow and NC State was able to invite him to a junior day recruiting event Jan. 26, and then offered him March 6. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder eventually picked the Wolfpack over Wake Forest and others on March 31.